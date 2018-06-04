Twitter Reacts as Giants Select Joey Bart with No. 2 Pick in 2018 MLB Draft

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Catcher Joey Bart will begin his journey to Major League Baseball with the San Francisco Giants after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft Monday.

Capping off a banner season by becoming the newest member of the Giants, Bart generated a lot of buzz on Twitter:

This marks the second time Bart has been taken in the MLB draft. He was previously selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015, but a strong commitment to Georgia Tech led to signability questions and caused him to drop to the 27th round.

Three years later, Bart developed into one of the top catchers in college baseball. The 21-year-old was named 2018 ACC Player of the Year after hitting .359/.471/.632 and tied for 27th in the nation with 16 home runs.

He was also awarded ACC Defensive Player of the Year and has earned raves for his ability to hit with power and call games as a catcher.

ESPN's Keith Law called Bart a "plus defensive catcher with a 70 arm and 70 raw power, and he's a better athlete than most catchers, a 40 runner who moves well behind the plate and shows soft hands."

The first job for any starting catcher is an ability to call games, receive and frame pitches, and have a strong arm to throw out runners.

Bart has displayed those traits already, and his immense power gives him star potential if he can make enough contact to use it in games. His strikeout rate (56 times in 220 at-bats) is high, but it hasn't prevented him from showing enough pop to be a solid hitter.

The foundation of every great team starts up the middle. Being strong at catcher, shortstop, second base and center field is the easiest way to go from a disappointing franchise to one capable of competing for a playoff spot.

The Giants don't have an immediate opening at catcher with Buster Posey still playing at a high level, but he's 31 years old with 10 years at the MLB level under his belt. He's been used more at first base in an effort to preserve his knees, and keep his bat in the lineup more often.

If Bart is able to move through the minors quickly, he can become San Francisco's regular catcher. Posey can play more at first base, with Brandon Belt shifting to left field to give the Giants more offensive firepower.