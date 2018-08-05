Richard Sherman Out 1 Week After Suffering Hamstring Injury in 49ers Practice

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2018

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman catches a ball during NFL football practice at the team's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Year one under coach Kyle Shanahan was a bit of a whirlwind for the San Francisco 49ers with new systems to install and a midseason quarterback change to Jimmy Garoppolo. It's far different this year as the Niners wrap up the offseason program. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain, head coach Mike Shanahan told reporters.

Because of the injury, Sherman will sit out of practice this week and miss San Francisco's preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Sherman didn't miss a single game during his first six seasons in the NFL, but it just took one injury to raise big questions over his durability. The four-time Pro Bowler suffered a ruptured Achilles last November that ended his 2017 season and ultimately proved to be the beginning of the end of his Seattle Seahawks career.

The Seahawks released Sherman in March, and he wasted little time agreeing to a three-year, $27.1 million contract with the Niners.

Seattle let Sherman go both for financial reasons and because of the general doubt over whether he can continue to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He turned 30 in March, and a major Achilles injury is one of the more difficult obstacles for a player to overcome.

Seeing Sherman go down with another injury is exactly what the Niners didn't want to see this early into his tenure with the team.

