Cowboys Rumors: DT Gerald McCoy Exits Practice with Apparent Leg Injury

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy suffered a leg injury Monday in training camp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the severity of the injury is "unclear."

McCoy's run of six straight Pro Bowls ended in 2018. He finished with 28 combined tackles and six sacks in 14 games.

Between his relatively underwhelming performance and $13 million salary cap hit for 2019, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to release McCoy. He didn't have to wait long for his next opportunity, signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

His performance didn't improve too much in 2019 as he registered 37 total tackles and five sacks. The Panthers' defensive line finished third in adjusted sack rate but 30th in adjusted line yards, per Football Outsiders.

McCoy moved on to his third team in as many seasons after putting pen to paper on a three-year, $18.3 million contract with the Cowboys. They fortified the interior of their line even further by adding his former Panthers teammate Dontari Poe and using a third-round pick on Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

McCoy's track record speaks for itself, but Dallas' depth along the line should help the team cope reasonably well without him.