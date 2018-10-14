Report: Vikings Fear Rookie Mike Hughes' Knee Injury Is a Torn ACL; MRI Monday

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes suffered a knee injury during Sunday's victory over the Arizona Cardinals and could be done for the season.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Vikings "fear" the injury is a torn ACL but are "holding out hope." Hughes will undergo an MRI on Monday.

The Vikings selected Hughes 30th overall in the first round of April's draft, and head coach Mike Zimmer said the former UCF standout was appealing to them because of his versatility and high ceiling following a big 2017 season.

"We're going to mature him into being a full-time player," Zimmer said, per Eric Smith of Vikings.com. "I don't know how soon that will be, but he's got the traits we're looking for. We feel like he can play inside or outside as a corner."

Thus far, the 21-year-old has notched 22 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception, which was a pick-six in his NFL debut against the San Francisco 49ers.

If there's any good news for Minnesota, it's that established depth in the form of Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander will give the Vikings peace of mind while Hughes recovers.