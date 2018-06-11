Saints Rookie Marcus Davenport Reportedly Will Have Surgery on Thumb Injury

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport has suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Saints rookie will wait until after minicamp to repair the injury and is expected to return for training camp.

The 6'6", 265-pound edge-rusher managed to stay relatively healthy throughout his career at the University of Texas at San Antonio. He played in at least 11 games every year, missing one game due to injury in each of his first two seasons as a Roadrunner.

Despite not playing for a Power Five school, Davenport grabbed scouts' attention with his dominant play on the field. As a senior, he piled up 55 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and four passes defended. That outstanding performance earned him the 2017 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year award.

He recorded 185 total tackles, 21.5 sacks and five forced fumbles throughout his four-year career at UTSA.

Davenport stood out on the field so much that he entered the 2018 NFL draft as one of the top prospects in his class. Ultimately, New Orleans traded up from No. 27 to No. 14 to grab the former Roadrunner star.

The Saints made the move in order to add another young playmaker to the defense. After hitting home runs on 2017 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams for the secondary one year ago, Davenport was viewed as a talent who could give opposing offensive line fits.

Last year, New Orleans ranked 18th in pass defense and tied for seventh in sacks. Adding Davenport to the mix was expected to help both of those areas.

This was a team that was one "Minneapolis Miracle" away from a trip to the NFC Championship Game. With plenty of young talent on both sides of the football, the Saints drafted Davenport with the expectation he would be able to help the squad take the next step.

Now, New Orleans must wait and see how Davenport responds to the injury. If he misses an extended period of time or the injury lingers, the Saints will need other players to step up to make sure the pass rush doesn't miss a beat.