Report: USA Gymnastics Created Multiple Cover Stories for Larry Nassar

USA Gymnastics allowed Larry Nassar to create "false excuses" to explain his absences from major events while he was being investigated for child sexual abuse in 2015, according to a report from Tim Evans and Marisa Kwiatkowski of the Indianapolis Star.

Per that report:

"In one of the emails, Indianapolis attorney Scott D. Himsel told Nassar his medical techniques were under investigation, and 'it is in everyone's best interest' that Nassar not attend a gymnastics event that weekend.

"Himsel said USA Gymnastics would tell people Nassar was not attending for 'personal reasons.'

"Nassar replied: 'Can we just say that I am sick? That would make more sense to everyone. Would that be ok?'

"Himsel agreed to have USA Gymnastics use that story.

"In later emails—part of more than 900 pages of documents reviewed by IndyStar—Nassar assured Himsel: 'I stayed with the story of that I am nauseated, not feeling well and staying home.'"

Those stories were used in place of USA Gymnastics informing the parents of gymnasts that Nassar's absence was due to an investigation, which in turn allowed him to continue working at Michigan State and at least one USA Gymnastics gym in Michigan while he was being investigated.

USA Gymnastics has maintained that they didn't reveal the investigation at the behest of the FBI. However, per that report, "the emails and texts sent to one of Nassar's survivors reveal an emphasis on confidentiality even before the FBI was involved" and 41 days passed "from the time USA Gymnastics was alerted to 'athlete concerns' about Nassar until officials met with the FBI."

USA Gymnastics has claimed it first learned of any sexual assault on June 17, 2015, when a coach overheard a conversation discussing Nassar between gymnasts Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols. The coach then informed the organizing body.

"These facts are stunning," Marci Hamilton, CEO and academic director of CHILD USA, a child abuse and neglect prevention organization, told Evans and Kwiatkowski. "Any organization that serves youth and has notice that there is an abusive adult dealing with the organization’s youth has a duty to protect those children. USAG’s failure to notify the athletes when they knew he was suspended and under investigation is reckless."

Nassar was ultimately convicted on seven counts of criminal sexual conduct and sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after 330 girls and women said they were sexually abused by the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State physician.

A number of those women are suing USA Gymnastics for negligence and fraud, among other alleged failures on the organization's part. USA Gymnastics denies any wrongdoing and is attempting to have those lawsuits dismissed.