World Cup Favourites 2018: Examining Top Contenders and Overrated Teams

Brazil are worthy favourites to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia thanks to the awesome quality across their forward line.

Holders Germany are second favourites, according to Andrew Avery of OddsShark. The holders still have the ideal mix of experience, youth and technical quality that saw them win the tournament in Brazil in 2014.

If you're considering an overrated team for this summer's competition, think of Spain. The 2010 winners have a familiar look, with endless technical quality in midfield. Yet question marks remain about their defence and options at striker.

Recent changes in the dugout on the eve of the tournament also create doubts about La Roja's ability to lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, Croatia have some strong names on paper but have aged together without the team's core being refreshed.

Brazil Likely Winners

Brazil's attacking strength is enviable, with Neymar leading a deep and talented forward line. His pace, timing and skill will be supplemented by Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino's intelligence and movement or Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus' ruthless finishing.

Speed and skill won't be in short supply out wide, not with Chelsea man Willian and Douglas Costa of Juventus available. Whichever front three Brazil coach Tite settles on will be amply supplied by Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Another midfielder who has developed in leaps and bounds during the past four years is Casemiro. The Real Madrid anchorman is a smart, disciplined and combative master of breaking up play in front of a back line.

Casemiro's presence will make this team stronger defensively than they were on home soil in 2014. It will also be up to Tite to manage Thiago Silva's fitness, with the key centre-back now 33.

Semi-Final Exit for Germany

Like Brazil, Germany are loaded in attacking midfield. Toni Kroos and Mesut Ozil will boss possession centrally, but the true strength of Joachim Low's squad is on the flanks.

Low can call on Julian Draxler and Marco Reus out wide. Reus has been blighted by injury problems in recent seasons—he had to withdraw from the triumphant 2014 squad on the eve of the tournament after injuring his ankle—but his fitness in time for Russia is a huge boost for Germany.

The 29-year-old is flawless on a technical level, while his movement is perceptive enough to make him a threat from either wing or through the middle. Expect Reus and Thomas Muller to dovetail brilliantly along a forward line that's even more fluid than it was four years ago.

Germany are still a young squad, with 22-year-old RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner one to watch.

The weakness in this group is at the back. Mats Hummels is shaky, while Bayern Munich team-mates Manuel Neuer and Jerome Boateng are recovering from lengthy injury absences.

Die Mannschaft will again be irresistible during the early rounds, but a squad entering the tournament on a run of one win from six matches seems destined to come unstuck in the last four.

Problems from 2014 Will Continue to Haunt Spain

Spain's preparations have been rocked by the decision to sack coach Julen Lopetegui after he agreed to take over at Real Madrid following the tournament, per BBC Sport. It means La Roja will be guided by former Real captain Fernando Hierro.

Regardless of who is in charge, Spain are set to once again rely on Diego Costa to lead the line, even though the Atletico Madrid man endured a tough time at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Costa didn't score in two starts against the Netherlands and Chile. He was substituted in both matches, defeats, as La Roja headed home early despite entering the tournament as the champions.

Chelsea No. 9 Alvaro Morata was left out of the 23-man squad, meaning Costa is only supported by forwards Iago Aspas and Rodrigo Moreno.

The defence offers equal cause for concern given Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos and Nacho are the only natural centre-backs. Pique is 31, while Ramos is 32.

Not having enough players in peak form at both ends of the pitch is sure to leave Spain coming up short in their pursuit of the trophy.

Age Catching Up with Croatia

The key names in this Croatia squad are all familiar. Luka Modric is joined by Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic and Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

All those players are aged 30 or over. Both Modric and Mandzukic are 32, yet they still need to be central figures for their country.

Mandzukic has never been prolific, but he's a strong target man who can bully defences. Similarly, Modric has not lost his core talent, namely the ability to keep possession ticking over and thread passes between the lines.

The pace of winger Ivan Perisic, 29, offers Modric a target and somebody to link with.

But this may be a tournament too far for this gifted group, especially in a tough Group D. It's difficult to see Croatia keeping pace with Argentina or outlasting an athletic and skilful Nigeria squad.

Even UEFA Euro 2016 quarter-finalists Iceland will provide a challenge.

Germany and Brazil will closely contest the trophy, with France and Argentina likely to join them at the business end of the tournament. Spain won't make it as far, with Belgium and England among some of the other big names who will go home earlier than planned.