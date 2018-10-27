Allen Robinson II Reportedly Not Expected to Play vs. Jets Due to Groin Injury

Rob Goldberg
October 28, 2018

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears stands on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson II isn't expected to play against the New York Jets on Sunday due to a groin injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Robinson has emerged as one of the top offensive weapons for the Bears in his first year with the team after singing a three-year deal in the offseason.

The 2015 Pro Bowler has 25 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Although the 25-year-old is coming off a torn ACL last season that limited his 2017 to just one catch in one game, he has looked close to his old self in 2018.

The latest injury could be a setback for him and the Bears, however, especially without much experience elsewhere in the receiving corps.

Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller should each see an increase in snaps and playing time, while tight end Trey Burton and running back Tarik Cohen will also likely earn bigger roles in the passing attack.

For the sake of the Bears offense and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, though, Robinson will need to recover quickly from his injury.

