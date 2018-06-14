World Cup Bracket 2018: Full Tournament Schedule and Group Predictions

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Germany, Brazil and France will make predictably easy progress from the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. All three nations will top their respective groups and underline their credentials as potential tournament winners.

Progress won't come as easy for 2010 winners Spain, who could find themselves outdone by Portugal in Group B. Meanwhile, England will struggle to boss Group G ahead of Belgium.

Here is the full tournament schedule, along with viewing and live-streaming details, before some predictions for the stage:

Group Stage

Thursday, June 14

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Friday, June 15

Egypt vs. Uruguay, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Morocco vs. Iran, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Portugal vs. Spain, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Saturday, June 16

France vs. Australia, 11 a.m. BST/6 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Argentina vs. Iceland, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Denmark vs. Peru, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Croatia vs. Nigeria, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Sunday, June 17

Costa Rica vs. Serbia, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Germany vs. Mexico, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Monday, June 18

Sweden vs. South Korea, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Belgium vs. Panama, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Tunisia vs. England, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Tuesday, June 19

Colombia vs. Japan, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Poland vs. Senegal, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Russia vs. Egypt, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Wednesday, June 20

Portugal vs. Morocco, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Iran vs. Spain, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Thursday, June 21

France vs. Peru, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Denmark vs. Australia, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Argentina vs. Croatia, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Friday, June 22

Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Nigeria vs. Iceland, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Saturday, June 23

Belgium vs. Tunisia, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Germany vs. Sweden, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

South Korea vs. Mexico, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Sunday, June 24

England vs. Panama, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Japan vs. Senegal, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Poland vs. Colombia, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Monday, June 25

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV 4 (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Uruguay vs. Russia, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Iran vs. Portugal, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, (U.S.)

Spain vs. Morocco, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Tuesday, June 26

Denmark vs. France, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Australia vs. Peru, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV 4 (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Croatia vs. Iceland, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, FS1 (U.S.)

Wednesday, June 27

South Korea vs. Germany, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Mexico vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, Fox (U.S.)

Serbia vs. Brazil, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV 4 (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Thursday, June 28

Japan vs. Poland, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Colombia vs. Senegal, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, Fox (U.S.)

Panama vs. Tunisia, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV 4 (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

England vs. Belgium, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Round of 16

Saturday, June 30

Match 50: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Match 49: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Sunday, July 1

Match 51: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Match 52: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Monday, July 2

Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Tuesday, July 3

Match 55: Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Match 56: Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Quarter-Finals

Friday, July 6

Match 57 (Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner), 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Match 58 (Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner), 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Saturday, July 7

Match 59 (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner), 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Match 60 (Match 55 winner vs. Match 66 winner), 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Semi-Finals

Tuesday, July 10

Match 61 (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner), 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Wednesday, July 11

Match 62 (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner), 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Third-Place Play-Off

Saturday, July 14

Match 63 (Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser), 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Final

Sunday, July 15

Match 64 (Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner), 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV and BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Visit NBC Sports Live Extra or Fox Soccer Match Pass for live-stream services in the U.S., or ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Hosts Won't Advance from Group A

One of the early shocks of the tournament will see the host nation fail to reach the knockout phase. Russia have chosen a competitive squad loaded with quality in midfield, but an ageing defence and lack of cutting edge up top will ultimately undermine them.

The technical quality in the middle is provided by CSKA Moscow stars Alan Dzagoev and Aleksandr Golovin. Both are able to thread passes between the lines and possess keen eyes for goal.

Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

However, Russia will be too reliant on their maestros in the middle thanks to a forward line bereft of pace and efficiency. There is an even more obvious lack of dynamism at the back, where 38-year-old Sergei Ignashevich is still expected to hold the fort.

He won't be able to do it against a Uruguay squad with Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani in attack or an Egypt side powered by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Spain Will Only Be Good Enough for Second in Group B

Like Russia, Spain will also have to overcome question marks about their forward line. The squad will also have to recover from coach Julen Lopetegui being sacked on Wednesday after agreeing a deal to take charge of Real Madrid, per BBC Sport.

There's no doubt La Roja own a midfield packed with playmaking talent: David Silva, Koke, Andres Iniesta and Saul Niguez will ensure this team plays an attractive, possession-based game.

However, the litany of passes will count for naught if striker Diego Costa doesn't perform better than he did four years ago.

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Costa failed to score or complete 90 minutes in two group matches as Spain were condemned to an early exit from the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

If Spain struggle to be potent again, they will lose pace with Portugal. The winners of UEFA Euro 2016 are led by Cristiano Ronaldo, but they have more match-winners around him than they did two years ago, including dynamic midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Portugal will top the group, leaving Spain to face a more difficult path through the knockout phase.

Belgium Will Beat England to Top Spot in Group G

England will also come up just short in their group, with Belgium taking top spot. The Red Devils have the right players for the stylish, possession game favoured by coach Roberto Martinez.

Chief among them are Manchester City attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea winger Eden Hazard. They will have a decisive impact when Belgium meet England in the match to decide first place on June 28.

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Associated Press

Tunisia and Panama also being in the group means England should expect to go through, but being runners-up is the best the Three Lions will manage.

Nigeria Will Surprise Group D

On paper, Nigeria seem poised for a quick exit from what is a daunting-looking Group D.

Argentina are clear favourites thanks to Lionel Messi's enduring brilliance. La Albiceleste will win the group, but second place is up for grabs between three intriguing contenders.

Iceland reached the last eight of Euro 2016 after stunning England 2-1 in the last 16. Meanwhile, Croatia rely on an experienced group of big-club technicians featuring Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Barcelona playmaker Ivan Rakitic and Ivan Perisic of Inter Milan.

Yet both Croatia and Iceland will be headed home after Nigeria prove their own quality. The Super Eagles have plenty of athleticism in midfield thanks to Mikel John Obi and Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi.

MB Media/Getty Images

Up front, former Watford striker Odion Ighalo can bully defences, while Kelechi Iheanacho has the pace and technique to produce some magic in Russia.

This is a squad strong in every area and more than capable of keeping pace with Argentina.

Familiar Names Germany, Brazil and France Will Win Groups

There won't be any such surprises in groups F, E and C.

Holders Germany still have too much ingenuity in forward areas for anyone in Group F to get close, despite the presence of Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

Similarly, Brazil—likely still smarting from the 7-1 semi-final humiliation inflicted upon them by Die Mannschaft four years ago—have an abundance of match-winners in the final third.

Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino and Douglas Costa will torment Group E opponents Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. This could be the most one-sided group in the competition.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Finally, France have a well-balanced and youthful squad seemingly poised to experience international glory. Forward Kylian Mbappe is just 19, but his galloping runs and immaculate close control will make him one of the tournament's most feared forwards.

Mbappe will be helped by Paul Pogba's ability to break from midfield. The 25-year-old hasn't had the best of seasons with Manchester United, but his combination of power and flair means he can turn on the style in any match.

Les Bleus will saunter through to the round of 16, joining Brazil and Germany as the competition's form teams.