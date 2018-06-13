World Cup 2018 Predictions: Group-Stage Projections, Fixtures, Locations, More

World Cup 2018 Predictions: Group-Stage Projections, Fixtures, Locations, MoreJune 13, 2018
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday as teams finally get their campaigns under way after months of preparation.
The games will take place at 12 different venues spread across Russia, with the opening match and the final being played at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.
Here's a look at the group fixtures and locations, followed by a closer peek at who might progress to the knockout stages.
Thursday, June 14
Russia vs. Saudi Arabia, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
Friday, June 15
Egypt vs. Uruguay, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, Ekaterinburg Arena
Morocco vs. Iran, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, Saint Petersburg Stadium
Portugal vs. Spain, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi
Saturday, June 16
France vs. Australia, 11 a.m. BST/6 a.m. ET, Kazan Arena
Argentina vs. Iceland, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, Spartak Stadium, Moscow
Denmark vs. Peru, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, Mordovia Arena, Saransk
Croatia vs. Nigeria, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Kaliningrad Stadium
Sunday, June 17
Costa Rica vs. Serbia, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, Samara Arena
Germany vs. Mexico, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, Luzhniki Stadium
Brazil vs. Switzerland, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Rostov Arena
Monday, June 18
Sweden vs. South Korea, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, Nizhny Novgorod
Belgium vs. Panama, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi
Tunisia vs. England, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Volgograd Arena
Tuesday, June 19
Colombia vs. Japan, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, Mordovia Arena, Saransk
Poland vs. Senegal, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, Spartak Moscow Stadium
Russia vs. Egypt, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Saint Petersburg Stadium
Wednesday, June 20
Portugal vs. Morocco, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, Luzhniki Stadium
Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, Rostov Arena
Iran vs. Spain, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Kazan Arena
Thursday, June 21
Denmark vs. Australia, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, Samara Arena
France vs. Peru, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, Ekaterinburg Arena
Argentina vs. Croatia, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium
Friday, June 22
Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, St Petersburg Stadium
Nigeria vs. Iceland, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, Volgograd Arena
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Kaliningrad Stadium
Saturday, June 23
Belgium vs. Tunisia, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, Spartak Stadium, Moscow
South Korea vs. Mexico, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, Rostov Arena
Germany vs. Sweden, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi
Sunday, June 24
England vs. Panama, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium
Japan vs. Senegal, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, Ekaterinburg Arena
Poland vs. Colombia, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Kazan Arena
Monday, June 25
Uruguay vs. Russia, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, Samara Arena
Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, Volgograd Arena
Spain vs. Morocco, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Kaliningrad Stadium
Iran vs. Portugal, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Mordovia Arena, Saransk
Tuesday, June 26
Denmark vs. France, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
Australia vs. Peru, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi
Nigeria vs. Argentina, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Saint Petersburg Stadium
Iceland vs. Croatia, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Rostov Arena
Wednesday, June 27
South Korea vs. Germany, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, Kazan Arena
Mexico vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, Ekaterinburg Arena
Serbia vs. Brazil, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Spartak Stadium, Moscow
Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium
Thursday, June 28
Japan vs. Poland, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, Volgograd Arena
Senegal vs. Colombia, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, Samara Arena
England vs. Belgium, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Kaliningrad Stadium
Panama vs. Tunisia, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Mordovia Arena, Saransk
World Cup Group Projections
Hosts Russia kick off the tournament against Saudi Arabia in Group A but may find it tough going progressing to the knockout stages.
Uruguay and Egypt are the other two sides in the group, and they will be favourites to go through as both teams possess real star quality in their squads.
Egypt can look to Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah for inspiration, while Uruguay have Barcelona's Luis Suarez and Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani headlining their attack.
Suarez will have a point to prove after being sent home in disgrace for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at FIFA World Cup 2014.
He may need to keep an eye out for Russian defender Ilya Kupetov who had a message for the striker ahead of the start of the tournament, as shown by Marca:
MARCA in English @MARCAinENGLISH
"I'm not afraid of Luis Suarez... I can bite too" Russian defender Ilya Kupetov is relishing the challenge of facing Uruguay. And he's prepared to give as good as he gets 👊 🗣 https://t.co/idYKU5fTD6 https://t.co/UrQSkibRks
There's an early must-watch match in Group B as UEFA Euro 2016 champions Portugal take on Spain, who won the World Cup in 2010. The game will see Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo face his club captain Sergio Ramos as well as Barcelona rivals Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba.
The game should mean Group B starts with a bang, and both teams will be expected to progress at the expense of Iran and Morocco.
Group C is more competitive although the favourites are undoubtedly France. Didier Deschamps has a star-studded squad containing players such as Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.
Les Bleus will be expected to top the group with Denmark, Peru and Australia battling it out for the runner-up spot.
Group D is 'Group of Death' territory with Lionel Messi's Argentina set to face Croatia, Nigeria and Iceland. The Albiceleste have a brilliant squad but struggled through qualification and their hopes may rest on the Barcelona star lighting up the tournament.
Croatia have players of the calibre of Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Barca's Ivan Rakitic to call upon, while Iceland took Euro 2016 by storm as they reached the quarter-finals.
Nigeria are also tough opponents as they showed by breezing through qualification with just one defeat in six matches. They have players with plenty of Premier League experience, too, including Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Moses, and Group D could see some big names going home early.
Group E is easier to call with Brazil one of the pre-tournament favourites after a brilliant qualifying campaign. They will look to Neymar to lead them to World Cup glory, but first they will need to escape a group containing Costa Rica, Serbia and Switzerland.
Neymar missed the end of the domestic season after undergoing foot surgery but has returned to action with two goals in two warm-up games against Croatia and Austria. His second was pretty special, as shown by Paris Saint-Germain:
Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English
🇧🇷 Absolute 🔥 from @neymarjr against Austria! #AUTBRA 📈 With this stunner, he reached 5⃣5⃣ national team goals to equal Romario as Brazil's third all-time scorer! 📽 @CBF_Futebol https://t.co/dJMPaU7i8m
Brazil should top the standings, but it could be a real battle for second place between the three other teams to make it to the knockout stages.
It's a similar story in Group F where defending champions Germany should top the group. That leaves South Korea, Mexico and Sweden to fight it out for the runners-up spot behind Joachim Low's men.
Group G sees Belgium and England face each other in an interesting matchup.
The Red Devils squad contains many players who ply their trade in the Premier League, such as Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.
Hazard has been in confident mood ahead of the tournament, as shown by Goal:
Goal @goal
Belgium have the squad to win the World Cup, says Eden Hazard, but do they have the togetherness? #BEL https://t.co/XiV8Jn18gE
Both teams should have enough quality to make it through to the latter stages unless Panama and Tunisia can spring a few shocks. Given how England and Belgium have failed to live up to expectations at previous tournaments, that can not be discounted.
The final group is one of the most open as Colombia, Japan, Poland and Senegal meet.
Colombia put in an impressive showing at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and have some real talent in their team.
James Rodriguez, Radamel Falcao, Yerry Mina and Davinson Sanchez are all in Jose Pekerman's squad and play for top European sides.
However, Poland can boast Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski in their ranks, Senegal have Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Japan have Keisuke Honda and Shinji Kagawa.
France Star Mbappe Leaves Training with Ankle Injury