World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony: Date, Start Time, Live Stream and More

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is almost here and all eyes will be on Russia on Thursday as the tournament gets underway with the opening ceremony at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The traditional curtain raiser will probably lack the flair and flamboyance of the ceremony that kicked off the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, but it is still worth a watch to get into the mood ahead of the first game.

After the ceremony, the action begins for real as hosts Russia kick off the tournament against Saudi Arabia.

Here's a look at how you can watch all the action, followed by a look at what to expect in Moscow.

Venue: Luzhniki Stadium

Date: Thursday, June 14

Time: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

TV Info: ITV (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub, Fox Sports



World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony

There will be a variety of performers at the opening ceremony of the World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium, which will host the first game and the final on Sunday, July 15.

The Luzhniki is Russia's national stadium and the biggest in the country with a capacity of 81,000. Here's a glimpse of where the opening ceremony will takes place.

The headline act will be none other than Will Smith. The American has recorded the official anthem with Nicky Jam and Kosovan pop singer Era Istrefi:

However, it will not be all glitz and glamour, as the ceremony is also expected to embrace local culture and traditions.

Football journalist Collins Okinyo said it would be fairly modest:

Also in attendance will be the official World Cup mascot Zabivaka the wolf:

Opening ceremonies tend to be colourful, curious events that are often more memorable when things go wrong (think Diana Ross missing a penalty at the 1994 World Cup). However, most fans will be more concerned with when the ceremony ends and the real business begins out on the pitch.