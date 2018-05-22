USA Gymnastics CEO to Apologize to Larry Nassar Victims at House Subcommittee

RENA LAVERTY/Getty Images

USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry will publicly apologize on Wednesday to the gymnasts who were victims of sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar.

According to ESPN.com's Dan Murphy, Perry plans to offer the apology while addressing a House Subcommittee on the subject of what USA Gymnastics will do to prevent similar situations from occurring in the future.

Per planned testimony released by Rachel Axon of USA Today, Perry will say: "I want to apologize to all who were harmed by the horrific acts of Larry Nassar. ... Let there be no mistake; those days are over. USA Gymnastics is on a new path, with new leadership, and a commitment to ensure this will never happen again."

Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges, and he also received sentences of 40-to-175 years and 40-to-125 years for sexually abusing girls and young women during his time as a doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and Jordyn Wieber are among the high-profile gymnasts who went public as victims of Nassar's abuse.

Perry took over as CEO of USA Gymnastics in December following the resignation of Steve Penny, and Wednesday will mark her first public comments in that role.

In addition to her apology, Perry will discuss plans to continue settlement talks with the gymnasts who were sexually abused by Nassar.

Perry will be joined by USOC CEO Susanne Lyons, U.S. Center for SafeSport CEO Shellie Pfohl, USA Taekwondo executive director Steve McNally, USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey and USA Volleyball CEO Jamie Davis in addressing the House Subcommittee.