Argentina vs. Iceland: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Argentina kick off their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign against Iceland, who are making their debut on football's biggest stage.

The pair have never met before, but La Albiceleste—who have designs on lifting the trophy on July 15—would be wise not to underestimate Iceland, who were the surprise package of the 2016 UEFA European Championship.

Read on for a more in-depth preview of the encounter after the viewing details:

Date: Saturday, June 16

Time: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

TV: ITV (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Fox Soccer 2GO (U.S.)



Team News

Per Goal's Ryan Kelly, Sergio Romero and Manuel Lanzini were ruled out of the World Cup with injury, and had to be replaced with Nahuel Guzman and Enzo Perez, respectively.

Football writer Peter Coates relayed the expected starting lineup for Argentina:

Meanwhile, per Kelly, Gylfi Sigurdsson has returned to fitness after he suffered a knee injury in March, and he played a part in both of Iceland's warm-up friendlies.

Preview

Messi turns 31 on June 24, so this will be the last time we see him at a World Cup in his prime.

The Barcelona star has warmed up for the competition in style, producing yet another jaw-dropping campaign in La Liga, per Squawka Football:

The talismanic forward also went unbeaten in the Spanish top flight, given he was not present in Barca's only defeat of the season.

While there's plenty of talent around him with Argentina, Messi has largely carried the team in recent years.

He not only played a large part in the side reaching the final of the 2014 World Cup and back-to-back Copa America finals in the two years that followed, he almost singlehandedly ensured their qualification for this tournament, bagging a hat-trick to beat Ecuador in their final match to secure their place.

Meanwhile, fellow attackers Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala—who racked up 79 goals between them for their clubs last season—have netted just four times for Argentina between them since the 2016 Copa America.

CRIS BOURONCLE/Getty Images

If their inability to replicate their club form on the international stage continues, Messi will once again have to shoulder the burden of responsibility for the side almost entirely on his own.

He's unlikely to get a great deal of help from his midfield, as noted by Goal's Dan Edwards:

Argentina beat Haiti 4-0 in their warm-up friendly ahead of the tournament as Messi grabbed a hat-trick, but given the standard of opposition it's difficult to get carried away.

La Albiceleste should still be capable of beating Iceland, but it will be far from an easy game if they aren't on form.

They may be the smallest nation to ever reach a World Cup, but after reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 and qualifying for Russia, they're ranked 22nd in the world by FIFA.

Iceland have little star power to speak of beyond Everton playmaker Sigurdsson, but they're greater than the sum of their parts, and the same cannot be said for Argentina. They'll make a tricky opening game for Messi and his team-mates.