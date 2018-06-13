World Cup Odds 2018: Latest Info for Group Stage and FIFA Awards

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

The wait for the 2018 FIFA World Cup is almost over, and Brazil are the favourites going into the tournament in Russia.

Brazil were dominant in qualification, winning their group by 10 points, and are heavily fancied to qualify from Group E ahead of Switzerland, Serbia and Costa Rica.

Defending champions Germany should join them in the knockout stages, as they are the big favourites in Group F with Mexico next followed by Sweden and South Korea.

Spain and Portugal have been drawn together in Group B, and both teams are expected to progress at the expense of Morocco and Iran.

Ahead of Thursday's opening game between Russia and Saudi Arabia here's a look at all the group odds (courtesy of OddsShark).

Group A Winner Odds

Uruguay 5/7

Russia 2/1

Egypt 7/1

Saudi Arabia 40/1

Group B Winner Odds

Spain 1/2

Portugal 9/4

Morocco 16/1

Iran 28/1

Group C Winner Odds

France 2/7

Denmark 19/4

Peru 8/1

Australia 22/1

Group D Winner Odds

Argentina 5/8

Croatia 23/10

Nigeria 11/1

Iceland 14/1

Group E Winner Odds

Brazil 2/7

Switzerland 13/2

Serbia 15/2

Costa Rica 28/1

Group F Winner Odds

Germany 1/3

Mexico 11/2

Sweden 8/1

South Korea 22/1

Group G Winner Odds

Belgium 5/6

England 6/5

Tunisia 22/1

Panama 66/1

Group H Winner Odds

Colombia 13/10

Poland 2/1

Senegal 4/1

Japan 9/1

Golden Boot Odds

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

The World Cup also sees some of the best goalscorers in the world competing to finish the tournament as the top scorer and clinch the Golden Boot.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will look to continue their rivalry, while Neymar will headline the Brazilian attack.

France's Antoine Griezmann comes into the tournament fresh from scoring twice to win the UEFA Europa League for Atletico Madrid and will be a threat for Les Bleus.

Harry Kane scored 41 goals for Tottenham Hotspur last season and will carry England's hopes, while Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku is already Belgium's top scorer and will hope to add to his tally.

Here's a look at the latest top scorer odds (courtesy of OddsShark).

Lionel Messi 10/1

Neymar 10/1

Antoine Griezmann 12/1

Cristiano Ronaldo 16/1

Harry Kane 16/1

Timo Werner 16/1

Gabriel Jesus 16/1

Romelu Lukaku 18/1

Luis Suarez 22/1

Edinson Cavani 25/1

Diego Costa, 25/1

Robert Lewandowski, 28/1

Sergio Aguero, 28/1

The Golden Boot is not the only award on offer in Russia. The Golden Ball will be awarded to the tournament's best player, and once again the likes of Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo are the favourites.

Here's a look at the latest odds (courtesy of OddsShark).

Neymar 7/1

Lionel Messi 9/1

Antoine Griezmann 18/1

Gabriel Jesus 18/1

Cristiano Ronaldo 20/1

Kevin De Bruyne 20/1

David Silva 20/1

Eden Hazard 22/1

Paul Pogba 25/1

Isco 25/1

Thomas Muller 25/1

Andres Iniesta 25/1

Kylian Mbappe 28/1

The winners of the individual awards don't necessarily come from the team who lift the trophy at the end of the tournament.

Messi won the Golden Ball in 2014 despite Argentina losing the final to Germany, while Colombia's James Rodriguez took home the Golden Boot after scoring six goals in five matches as his team made it to the quarter-finals.