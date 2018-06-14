World Cup 2018: Full List of Fixtures, Locations and City Venues in Russia

This photo taken on Monday, April 23, 2018, shows an aerial view of the World Cup Luzhniki stadium with the Moscow River and the State University in the background in Moscow, Russia. The Luzhniki stadium will hold the 2018 World Cup final. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)
Dmitry Serebryakov/Associated Press

Russia will play host to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, marking the first time an Eastern European country has been selected for such an honour.

A total of 12 stadiums will be used across Russia, and the crown jewel of the tournament will be the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, which will host the final and can seat more than 80,000 spectators.

Other host cities include Saint Petersburg, Sochi, Samara, Kazan, Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd, Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg, Saransk and Nizhny Novgorod. A full list of venues can be found here.

Here's a look at the full fixture list, complete with TV info (all times BST/ET):

          

Group Stages

Thursday 14 June

4 p.m./11 a.m. Russia vs. Saudi Arabia (Group A): ITV, Fox 

                                     

Friday 15 June

1 p.m./8 a.m. Egypt vs. Uruguay (Group A): BBC, FS1

4 p.m./11 a.m. Morocco vs. Iran (Group B): ITV, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Portugal vs. Spain (Group B): BBC, Fox

                           

Saturday 16 June

11 a.m./6 a.m. France vs. Australia (Group C): BBC, FS1

2 p.m./9 a.m. Argentina vs. Iceland (Group D): ITV, Fox

5 p.m./12 p.m. Peru vs. Denmark (Group C): BBC, FS1

8 p.m./3 p.m. Croatia vs. Nigeria (Group D): ITV, FS1

                                 

Sunday 17 June

1 p.m./8 a.m. Costa Rica vs. Serbia (Group E): ITV, Fox

4 p.m./11 a.m. Germany vs. Mexico (Group F): BBC, FS1

7 p.m./2 a.m. Brazil vs. Switzerland (Group E): ITV, FS1

                                      

Monday 18 June

1 p.m./8 a.m. Sweden vs. South Korea (Group F): ITV, FS1

4 p.m./11 a.m. Belgium vs. Panama (Group G): BBC, FS1

7 p.m./2 p.m. Tunisia vs. England (Group G): BBC, FS1

                             

Tuesday 19 June

1 p.m./8 a.m. Colombia vs. Japan (Group H): BBC, FS1

4 p.m./11 a.m. Poland vs. Senegal (Group H): ITV, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Russia vs. Egypt (Group A): BBC, Fox

                                   

Wednesday 20 June

1 p.m./8 a.m. Portugal vs. Morocco (Group B): BBC, FS1

4 p.m./11 a.m. Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia (Group A): BBC, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Iran vs. Spain (Group B): ITV, Fox

                              

Thursday 21 June

1 p.m./8 a.m. Denmark vs. Australia (Group C): ITV, FS1

4 p.m./11 a.m. France vs. Peru (Group C): ITV, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Argentina vs. Croatia (Group D): BBC, Fox

                              

Friday 22 June

1 p.m./8 a.m. Brazil vs. Costa Rica (Group E): ITV, FS1

4 p.m./11 a.m. Nigeria vs. Iceland (Group D): BBC, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Serbia vs. Switzerland (Group E): BBC, Fox

                           

Saturday 23 June

1 p.m./8 a.m. Belgium vs. Tunisia (Group G): BBC, Fox

4 p.m./11 a.m. South Korea vs. Mexico (Group F): ITV, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Germany vs. Sweden (Group F): ITV, Fox

                                  

Sunday 24 June

1 p.m./8 a.m. England vs Panama (Group G): BBC, FS1

4 p.m./11 a.m. Japan vs. Senegal (Group H): BBC, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Poland vs. Colombia (Group H): ITV, Fox

                              

Monday 25 June

3 p.m./10 a.m. Uruguay vs. Russia (Group A): ITV, Fox

3 p.m./10 a.m. Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt (Group A): ITV, FS1

7 p.m./2 p.m. Spain vs. Morocco (Group B): BBC, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Iran vs. Portugal (Group B): BBC, FS1

                                 

Tuesday 26 June

3 p.m./10 a.m. Denmark vs. France (Group C): ITV, Fox

3 p.m./10 a.m. Australia vs. Peru (Group C): ITV, FS1

7 p.m./2 p.m. Nigeria vs. Argentina (Group D): BBC, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Iceland vs. Croatia (Group D): BBC, FS1

                                   

Wednesday 27 June

3 p.m./10 a.m. South Korea vs. Germany (Group F): BBC, FS1

3 p.m./10 a.m. Mexico vs. Sweden (Group F): BBC, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Serbia vs. Brazil (Group E): ITV, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Switzerland vs. Costa Rica (Group E): ITV, FS1

                            

Thursday 28 June

3 p.m./10 a.m. Japan vs. Poland (Group H): BBC, Fox

3 p.m./10 a.m. Senegal vs. Colombia (Group H): BBC, FS1

7 p.m./2 p.m. England vs. Belgium (Group G): ITV, FS1

7 p.m./2 p.m. Panama vs. Tunisia (Group G): ITV, Fox

                                     

Round of 16

Saturday 30 June

3 p.m./10 a.m. Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up: ITV, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up: ITV, Fox

                                   

Sunday 1 July

3 p.m./10 a.m. Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up: BBC, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up: ITV, Fox

                           

Monday 2 July

3 p.m./10 a.m. Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up: BBC, FS1

7 p.m./2 p.m. Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up: BBC, Fox

                            

Tuesday 3 July

3 p.m./10 a.m. Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up: ITV, FS1

7 p.m./2 p.m. Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up: BBC, Fox

                               

Quarter-finals

Friday 6 July

3 p.m./10 a.m. Winner match 49 vs. Winner match 50: BBC, FS1

7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 53 vs. Winner match 54: BBC, FS1

                            

Saturday 7 July

3 p.m./10 a.m. Winner match 55 vs. Winner match 56: ITV, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 51 vs. Winner match 52: ITV, Fox

                                          

Semi-finals

Tuesday 10 July

7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 57 vs. Winner match 58: ITV, Fox

                             

Wednesday 11 July

7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 59 vs. Winner match 60: BBC, Fox

                              

Third place play-off

Saturday 14 July

3 p.m./10 a.m. Loser match 61 vs. Loser match 62: ITV, Fox

                                        

Final

Sunday 15 July

4 p.m./11 a.m. Winner match 61 vs. Winner match 62: BBC, ITV, Fox

The Luzhniki may not be on the list of favourite stadiums for most neutral fans, but Russia's national ground is one of the largest in Europe and has been around for over 50 years.

Manchester United fans remember it fondly after they watched their team beat Chelsea there in the UEFA Champions League final in 2008, but the ground has been revamped since, turning it into a modern football temple.

The result is impressive:

Ivan Sekretarev/Associated Press

Just as impressive is the state of the art Krestovsky Stadium, the new home of Zenit Saint Petersburg since last year. With a capacity of nearly 70,000 for the World Cup, it will host one of the semi-finals, as well as the third-placed play-off.

Some have suggested it looks like a spaceship, and there is a resemblance:

Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press

But perhaps the most interesting venue is the Central Stadium in Yekaterinburg―which will be named Ekaterinburg Arena during the tournament.

Event organisers have even added a temporary stand for the tournament to get more people through the gates:

The home of FC Ural will be the Eastern-most venue used, sitting outside of European Russia.

