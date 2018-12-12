Eagles' Carson Wentz Reportedly Out for Week 15 vs. Rams with Back Injury

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly expected to miss Sunday night's Week 15 clash with the Los Angeles Rams because of a back injury.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Wednesday and noted it's possible the QB could miss the remainder of the 2018 season with the ailment, as the team is "still gathering info on his health."

Wentz has done a solid job of readjusting to the Eagles offense since he returned from a torn ACL in Week 3. He's completing a career-high 69.6 percent of his attempts with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Eagles rallied around backup quarterback Nick Foles after he took over for Wentz late in 2017, winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Things haven't run smoothly in 2018 for the Eagles, though they are still fighting with Washington and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. The offense has run better lately, scoring at least 25 points in Week 12 and 13 wins over the New York Giants and Washington, respectively.

The Eagles trail the Cowboys by two games and lost both head-to-head battles, giving Dallas the tiebreaker with three contests left, though. It makes a comeback unlikely, especially with their starting quarterback slated to miss a matchup against the high-powered Rams.

Foles couldn't repeat his postseason heroics earlier this season while starting in place of Wentz. He threw for 451 yards with one touchdown and one interception in two games.

Head coach Doug Pederson developed great chemistry with his backup signal-caller last season, so the Eagles will try to stay afloat in the NFC East race while awaiting word on Wentz.