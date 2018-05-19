Katie Ledecky Wins 800m at 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series with 3rd-Fastest Time Ever

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Katie Ledecky's dominance as a professional continued Saturday at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis, winning the 800-meter freestyle with a time of 8:07.27.

Ledecky blew away the field at the Indiana University Natatorium, finishing more than 23 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Erica Sullivan (8:30.15) in second place and Ally McHugh, who took third (8:30.23).

Her time was the third-fastest in the history of the women's 800-meter freestyle, and Ledecky now owns each of the 16 fastest times ever.

According to David Woods of the Indianapolis Star, Ledecky also turned in her best performance in the 800-meter freestyle since the 2016 Summer Olympics.

The 21-year-old phenom turned pro in March, and the meet in Indianapolis marked the first in her career as a professional.

In addition to Saturday's win, Ledecky won the 200-meter freestyle, 400-meter freestyle and 1,500-meter freestyle, while finishing third in the 400-meter individual medley.

Ledecky is already among the most decorated athletes in the history of American swimming despite only recently going pro.

She is a six-time Olympic medalist with five golds and one silver to her credit, including five medals at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Additionally, Ledecky has won 15 medals at the FINA World Championships (14 gold and one silver) and five at the Pan Pacific Championships (all gold).

After a successful professional debut, Ledecky's next opportunity to compete in the TYR Pro Swim Series will come next month in Santa Clara, California, from June 7 through June 10.

That will set the stage for nationals in July and the Pan Pacific Championships in August.