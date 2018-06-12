World Cup Predictions 2018: Highlighting Top Sleepers for Group Stage

Moises Castillo/Associated Press

The 2018 FIFA World Cup may be devoid of a true Group of Death, but that doesn't mean all the favourites will survive the group stages.

With just three matches to position themselves, there are bound to be top teams who falter. It happens every four years, and sometimes, sleeper teams can build on their momentum to make a deep run.

In 2014, both Italy and England―two title contenders―had to pack their bags after the group stages, while minnows Costa Rica won the group and made it to the quarter-finals.

Here's a look at two teams who could surprise neutral fans this year.

Morocco, Group B (Opponents: Spain, Portugal, Iran)

On paper, Group B looks quite straightforward. European powerhouses and age-old rivals Spain and Portugal are the favourites to advance and will battle it out in their first match. Iran and Morocco both rank outside of the FIFA top 30, and neither boast even a fraction of the raw talent their European opponents have in their squad.

But Morocco are no pushovers. Not only did they go unbeaten in their qualifying group, they also didn't concede a single goal against the likes of Ivory Coast and Gabon, teams with superb attacking firepower. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wilfried Zaha are class options up front, but Morocco stood firm.

It's no surprise the players headlining their selection are defenders:

Juventus' Medhi Benatia, in particular, had a great 2017-18 campaign―barring his mistake that led to the UEFA Champions League defeat against Real Madrid―and if he plays up to his full potential, Morocco's defence should be as good as ever.

Crucially, the schedule also plays in their favour. At least one of Portugal or Spain will drop points in their first outing, putting the pressure on that side. If Morocco can beat Iran in their opener, they'll be able to sit back, knowing a single upset win over La Roja or the European champions could be enough to secure a ticket to the next round.

Senegal, Group H (Opponents: Poland, Colombia, Japan)

Group H may be the closest we'll get to a Group of Death, as all four teams will like their chances of qualifying for the next round. Poland and Colombia stand out as the most talented sides, but the gap to Senegal and Japan isn't that big.

Samurai Blue only just switched managers, and no one knows how the team will perform under Akira Nishino. Instead, we'll focus on Senegal, a team that didn't impress all that much in qualifying and has flown under the radar because of it.

Senegal beat Burkina Faso, South Africa and Cape Verde to the top spot in their qualifying group, earning 14 points and scoring just 10 goals against the trio. Goals should come easier in Russia, however, with the likes of Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Monaco's Keita Balde and Everton's Idrissa Gueye in the squad.

The Lions' depth isn't limited to attack and midfield, either:

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Anderlecht's Kara Mbodji have the potential to be a fearsome defensive duo, and in a group that appears relatively balanced, their excellence and a few individual flashes may be enough.