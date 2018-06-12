World Cup Schedule 2018: Fixtures, TV Info, Live Stream, Locations and More

DMITRY SEREBRYAKOV/Getty Images

Hosts Russia will kick off the 2018 FIFA World Cup when they take on Saudi Arabia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday.

It is the first of 64 fixtures set to be played across the month-long tournament with the final scheduled for the same venue on July 15.

Fans across the globe are likely to be occupied with little else in the coming weeks. Full fixtures and viewing details for the United States and UK can be found below:

Group Stage

Thursday, June 14

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Friday, June 15

Egypt vs. Uruguay, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Morocco vs. Iran, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Portugal vs. Spain, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Saturday, June 16

France vs. Australia, 11 a.m. BST/6 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Argentina vs. Iceland, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Denmark vs. Peru, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Croatia vs. Nigeria, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Sunday, June 17

Costa Rica vs. Serbia, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Germany vs. Mexico, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Monday, June 18

Sweden vs. South Korea, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Belgium vs. Panama, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Tunisia vs. England, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Tuesday, June 19

Colombia vs. Japan, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Poland vs. Senegal, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Russia vs. Egypt, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Wednesday, June 20

Portugal vs. Morocco, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Iran vs. Spain, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Thursday, June 21

France vs. Peru, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Denmark vs. Australia, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Argentina vs. Croatia, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Friday, June 22

Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Nigeria vs. Iceland, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Saturday, June 23

Belgium vs. Tunisia, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Germany vs. Sweden, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

South Korea vs. Mexico, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Sunday, June 24

England vs. Panama, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Japan vs. Senegal, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Poland vs. Colombia, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Monday, June 25

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Uruguay vs. Russia, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Iran vs. Portugal, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Spain vs. Morocco, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Tuesday, June 26

Denmark vs. France, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Australia vs. Peru, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Croatia vs. Iceland, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Wednesday, June 27

South Korea vs. Germany, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Mexico vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Serbia vs. Brazil, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Thursday, June 28

Japan vs. Poland, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Colombia vs. Senegal, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Panama vs. Tunisia, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

England vs. Belgium, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Round of 16

Saturday, June 30

Match 50: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Match 49: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Sunday, July 1

Match 51: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Match 52: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Monday, July 2

Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Tuesday, July 3

Match 55: Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Match 56: Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Quarter-Finals

Friday, July 6

Match 57 (Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner), BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Match 58 (Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner), BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Saturday, July 7

Match 59 (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner), ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Match 60 (Match 55 winner vs. Match 66 winner), ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Semi-Finals

Tuesday, July 10

Match 61 (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner), ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Wednesday, July 11

Match 62 (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner), BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Third-Place Play-Off

Saturday, July 14

Match 63 (Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser), ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Final

Sunday, July 15

Match 64 (Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner), ITV and BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Visit NBC Sports Live Extra or Fox Soccer Match Pass for live-stream services in the U.S., or ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Currently the sides best fancied to be playing for the trophy are defending champions Germany and Brazil, while the likes of Spain, France and Argentina all look well set to go a long way.

However, the picture could change in the coming days. There are always shocks at a World Cup, and the group stage is not always the easiest to navigate, even for the best sides.

Here are the groups in full:

The big fixtures come thick and fast from the start with Friday's clash between Spain and Portugal set to be one of the games of the group stage.

The all-Iberian encounter will be played at Sochi's Fisht Olympic Stadium, which holds just under 48,000.

It is the third largest of the 12 venues being used for the World Cup. See the full list of stadiums below:

Moscow: Luzhniki Stadium (81,000 capacity) and Otkrytiye Arena (45,360)

Saint Petersburg: Krestovsky Stadium (56,196)

Kaliningrad: Kaliningrad Stadium (35,000)

Kazan: Kazan Arena (45,379)

Nizhny Novgorod: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium (45,000)

Samara: Cosmos Arena (44,918)



Volgograd: Volgograd Arena (45,568)

Saransk: Mordovia Arena (44,442)

Rostov-on-Don: Rostov Arena (45,000)

Sochi: Fisht Olympic Stadium (47,659)

Yekaterinburg: Ekaterinburg Arena (35,696)

England's campaign gets under way on Monday when they face Tunisia at the Volgograd Arena.

It has been eight years since the Three Lions won a World Cup match—they beat Slovenia 1-0 to scrape out of the group at South Africa 2010.

In 2014, they exited at the group stage after defeats to Italy and Uruguay, and they were humiliated again two years later at Euro 2016 when they exited in the first knockout round after defeat to Iceland.

England have been handed a relatively easy group for the 2018 World Cup. Belgium are a top side, but Gareth Southgate's men could already have confirmed their spot in the last 16 by the time they face the Red Devils if they beat Tunisia and Panama.