World Cup 2018 Predictions: Odds and Projections for Top Contenders in Russia

World Cup 2018 Predictions: Odds and Projections for Top Contenders in RussiaJune 12, 2018
Four years is a long time in football, and between FIFA World Cup tournaments, a lot can change.
But after winning it four years ago, Germany remain the team to beat again in the eyes of many, including the bookmakers, as the summer spectacle is about to get under way in Russia.
Joachim Low has a remarkable squad to choose from, bristling with experience, energy and the exuberance of youth. Still, there are strong rivals for the prize in 2018, especially in the form of Spain, Brazil and France.
Here is how the oddsmakers see things ahead of the competition and a closer look at a couple of teams expected to make deep runs again this year.
World Cup Outright Odds
Germany: 9-2
Brazil: 19-4
Spain: 6-1
France: 13-2
Argentina: 19-2
Belgium: 12-1
England: 18-1
Uruguay: 25-1
Tournament odds available in full courtesy of OddsShark
Germany
With so much depth to call upon throughout German football, limiting his selection to 23 players must have provided a challenge for Low.
Those fortunate to have made the cut provide the world champions with arguably a better squad than the one that won in Brazil four years ago. Sure, experienced figures like Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Miroslav Klose will be missed, but they've been replaced by exciting young talent.
As noted by German football writer Alex Chaffer, there's an excellent crop of youngsters from the Bundesliga:
Alex Chaffer @AlexChaffer
Germany's next golden generation Goretzka, 23: 116 BL apps Kimmich, 23: 79 BL apps Werner, 22: 158 BL apps Süle: 22, 135 BL apps Brandt, 22: 132 BL apps https://t.co/i5pEgBWoWv
There's also a core of players involved who were crucial to Germany's glory four years ago that will make up the bedrock of the XI.
Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng remain a rock-solid defensive pairing, while Mesut Ozil, Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan will forge an excellent midfield trio.
Thomas Muller tends to excel at the tournament, too:
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
💯 days, 💯 players | Thomas Müller Versatile forward @esmuellert_ was instrumental in 🇩🇪️@DFB_Team_EN capturing the 2014 #WorldCup, four years after having finished 3rd at South Africa 2010, where he was the recipient of the adidas Golden Boot & the Best Young Player award https://t.co/6wGzoqHyQh
Factor in the mentality Low's sides have shown in major competitions down the years and Germany appear well equipped for all scenarios. Getting the better of this team on this stage will take some doing.
Prediction: Runners-up
Spain
The previous World Cup was one to forget for Spain, as they were mauled 5-1 in their tournament opener by the Netherlands and eventually failed to make it out of the group stages. It brought the curtain down on their longstanding international dominance.
At the 2016 UEFA European Championship, they also toiled, only able to get to the quarter-finals of the competition. But as we edge closer to the World Cup, La Roja could be on their way back to the top.
The 2010 winners have been performing well under Julen Lopetegui and sent out a message in their 6-1 friendly demolition of Argentina.
Broadcaster Jan Aage Fjortoft made La Roja his tip for victory this summer:
Jan Aage Fjortoft @JanAageFjortoft
Based on form and potential- right now- my World Cup favorites 1. Spain : Thoughy they were excellent vs Germany 2. Stopped losing 2. Germany: They are Germany 3. Brazil: Look more solid 4. Argentina: One Man Show 5. France: Outsider 6. Belgium: Outsider 2 7. England/Uruguay
If they play their brand of football at their best, then there aren't many teams who can live with Spain.
Some of the stalwarts who were key to dominating the international stage between 2008 and 2012 have retired, but there are many technical players able to smother opponents with their possession-based play.
Andres Iniesta, who scored the winning goal in the 2010 final, is still crucial to that.
He's confirmed that this World Cup is set to be his final bow for Spain:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta will retire from the national team after the World Cup. https://t.co/1Mih4UHTWR
There's a chance for some new heroes to emerge, too, with Real Madrid stars Isco and Marco Asensio poised to play important roles. They've been crucial to the rejuvenation of this team and will be tasked with adding some incision to their dominance of the ball.
Prediction: Winners
