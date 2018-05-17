Katie Ledecky Wins 400m Race at 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Katie Ledecky once again crushed the competition, winning the 400-meter women's freestyle Thursday night at the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis.

Ledecky finished in three minutes and 57.94 seconds, which Olympic Talk's Nick Zaccardi noted is the second-fastest time ever in the event. Ledecky owns the world record (3:56.46), which she set during the 2016 Summer Olympics. Leah Smith (4:06.67) and Katie Drabot (4:08.29) rounded out the top three finishers.

USA Swimming Stats illustrated Ledecky's total domination in this race:

Ledecky's victory was widely expected. In addition to winning gold in Rio de Janeiro, she's the three-time reigning world champion in the 400-meter freestyle dating back to 2013.

Prior to her finals win, the 21-year-old had set the standard in the qualifying heats, finishing in 4:02.08, more than seven seconds better than Smith.

This week represented Ledecky's professional debut after she announced in March her intention to forgo her final two years at Stanford. The five-time Olympic gold medalist swam Wednesday night in the 1,500-meter freestyle race, setting a world record in the process. Ledecky touched the wall in 15:20.48.

Because of that, expectations were high for Ledecky when she took to the pool Thursday. She more than met them in the 400-meter freestyle, and that made up for her fifth-place finish in the 100-meter freestyle.

She completed the race in 54.56 seconds, a little more than three seconds behind winner Taylor Ruck (53.42). The 100-meter freestyle isn't Ledecky's specialty, and she would've had to set a personal best—currently sitting at 53.75 seconds—in order to topple Ruck.

According to Zaccardi, Ledecky is entered in four more events in Indianapolis: the 400-meter individual medley and 200-meter freestyle Friday and the 200-meter individual medley and 800-meter freestyle Saturday.