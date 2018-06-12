World Cup 2018: Match Predictions for All Group Fixtures

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

The FIFA 2018 World Cup gets underway in Moscow on Thursday as hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Russia will have their work cut out if they are to reach the knockout stages, having been drawn in Group A alongside Egypt and Uruguay, who will be expected to progress.

Brazil will be one of the favourites to lift the trophy after a strong qualifying campaign and victories in their warm-up matches against Croatia and Austria.

Tite's team also have star man Neymar back from injury. He goes into the tournament in fine form with two goals in two games after making his return following a lengthy injury lay-off.

Defending champions Germany may also take some beating. Joachim Low's side won all 10 qualifying games and have a strong and experienced squad that knows how to win the World Cup.

Spain and France also look like strong contenders, while Argentina struggled through qualification but will feel anything is possible with Lionel Messi in the team.

Here's a look at all the fixtures and predictions for each game in the group stages.

Group A

MIGUEL ROJO/Getty Images

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia: 1-0

Egypt vs. Uruguay: 2-2

Russia vs. Egypt: 1-2



Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia: 3-0

Uruguay vs. Russia: 2-0

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt: 1-2



Uruguay and Egypt look the strongest teams in Group A and will expect to progress. Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani will lead the attack for Uruguay, while Egypt can look to Mohamed Salah, who scored 43 goals for Liverpool last season.

The Egyptian picked up a shoulder injury in the UEFA Champions League defeat to Real Madrid but has said he is ready to face Uruguay in their opening game, per Goal's Chris Burton.

Group B

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Morocco vs. Iran: 2-0

Portugal vs. Spain: 1-3

Portugal vs. Morocco: 2-1

Iran vs. Spain: 0-4

Spain vs. Morocco: 2-0

Iran vs. Portugal: 0-2



Group B sees Cristiano Ronaldo come up against some of his Real Madrid team-mates as Portugal lock horns with Spain. The two nations should both make it through but clash in their opening game, which should make for great viewing.

Morocco could make things interesting, as they did not concede a single goal in qualifying and will look to frustrate their opponents.

Carlos Queiroz's Iran side are seen as outsiders, as they do not have the players to match their opponents.

Group C

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

France vs. Australia: 2-0

Peru vs. Denmark: 1-1

Denmark vs. Australia: 1-0

France vs. Peru: 2-1

Denmark vs. France: 1-2

Australia vs. Peru: 1-0

France will expect to top Group C, and manager Didier Deschamps has an impressive array of attacking talent to choose from including Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar.

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen will hope to inspire Denmark, and they look likely to finish second ahead of Peru, with Australia heading to Russia with few expectations.

Group D

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

Argentina vs. Iceland: 2-1

Croatia vs. Nigeria: 1-1

Argentina vs. Croatia: 2-1

Nigeria vs. Iceland: 1-1

Nigeria vs. Argentina: 0-2

Iceland vs. Croatia: 0-1

Group D should provide some fascinating contests, but Argentina will look to Messi to inspire them to victory. Jorge Sampaoli has plenty of firepower with Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain all in the squad, but he has struggled to find the right balance so far.

Nigeria look to be the strongest African team in the tournament, while Iceland showed their quality at UEFA Euro 2016 when they made it all the way to the quarter-finals.

Croatia also have quality with Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic in midfield.

Group E

Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images

Costa Rica vs. Serbia: 0-1

Brazil vs. Switzerland: 2-0

Brazil vs. Costa Rica: 3-0



Serbia vs. Switzerland: 1-1

Serbia vs. Brazil: 1-3



Switzerland vs. Costa Rica: 2-0

Brazil are the headline act in Group E, and much will be expected of the Selecao. An attack consisting of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho looks set to cause defences all sorts of problems, and Tite has his team purring ahead of the competition.

Switzerland may prove stiff opposition, as they are ranked sixth in the world, according to FIFA.

However, Serbia have a strong squad and could rival the Swiss for the runners-up spot behind Brazil.

Group F

Ronald Zak/Associated Press

Germany vs. Mexico: 2-0

Sweden vs. Korea Republic: 1-1

Korea Republic vs. Mexico: 1-2

Germany vs. Sweden: 2-0

Korea Republic vs. Germany: 1-2

Mexico vs. Sweden: 2-1

It will be a major shock if Germany fail to top Group F, although they have shown vulnerability recently. Low's men have won just one of five friendlies since qualifying, which has raised doubts over their quality.

Mexico and Sweden look best placed to battle with Germany for a qualification spot, as little is expected from Korea Republic.

Group G

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Belgium vs. Panama: 2-0

Tunisia vs. England: 2-2

Belgium vs. Tunisia: 2-1

England vs. Panama: 1-0

England vs. Belgium: 2-2

Panama vs. Tunisia: 0-1

Group G looks to be a battle between England and Belgium, although Tunisia's narrow defeat to Spain before the tournament showed they could have a say in qualification.

England often flatter to deceive in major tournaments, but manager Gareth Southgate has picked a young squad that heads into the tournament with few expectations.

Belgium's team is filled with stars such as Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku but they too have under-achieved and will feel it is time to make an impression on the world stage.

Group H

Martin Mejia/Associated Press

Colombia vs. Japan: 2-0

Poland vs. Senegal: 1-1

Japan vs. Senegal: 1-1

Poland vs. Colombia: 0-1

Japan vs. Poland: 1-1

Senegal vs. Colombia: 1-3

Group H looks the most intriguing of all the groups and the hardest to predict. Colombia and Poland appear to be the strongest teams and have some real star quality.

Colombia can call upon James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao, while Poland will look to Robert Lewandowski.

Yet Senegal also possess real talent, with Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly their most high-profile players.