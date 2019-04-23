5-Star Guard Cole Anthony Commits to UNC over Oregon, Notre Dame, Georgetown

Source: 247Sports

Prized recruit Cole Anthony will bring his top-end skills to North Carolina starting in the 2019-20 season.

Anthony confirmed his decision during Tuesday's broadcast of Get Up! on ESPN, choosing the Tar Heels over Georgetown, Notre Dame and Oregon.

Hailing from New York's Archbishop Molloy High School and Virginia's Oak Hill Academy, the 18-year-old is considered one of the best prospects in the 2019 recruiting class. He is a 5-star prospect who is the top-ranked combo guard and No. 3 player overall, per 247Sports.

Anthony also comes from excellent basketball genes as the son of 12-year NBA veteran and 1990 NCAA champion Greg Anthony.

The scouting reports paint a glowing picture of what he can become as he continues to develop his game and physically mature as he gets older.

"Anthony is one of the most dynamic and explosive attacking style guards in all of high school basketball," per ESPN.com. "He's made definite improvements in his game but needs to prove that he can be the type of full-time point guard that doesn't just put up big numbers, but that others want to play with."

High school is a place for a star athlete to showcase their skills, since there typically won't be anyone else on their team, or on the opposing team, who can match their ability.

Anthony will play for one of the greatest coaches in NCAA history, Roy Williams, who will help him develop those team-first skills he needs to make the most of his potential.

Williams is showing no signs of slowing down at age 68. The Tar Heels have won at least 26 games in each of the past four seasons, including a national title in 2016-17 and a trip to the Final Four in 2015-16.

Given the fast-paced style of play Williams utilizes, having a guard who isn't afraid to attack the basket and distribute the ball is essential. Anthony will be a perfect fit in North Carolina as soon as he steps on the court.

The Tar Heels are locked in a battle with Duke for the nation's premier prospects. The Blue Devils have been winning in that area with the nation's top-ranked freshman classes in each of the past two seasons.

Anthony gives North Carolina one of the most dynamic talents in the 2019 class and a player capable of leading the program back to the promised land as a freshman.