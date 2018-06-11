World Cup Predictions 2018: Projections for Top Players and Teams in Tournament

VI-Images/Getty Images

Brazil can go one better than four years ago and win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer thanks to the attacking quality in their squad.

It will demand Brazil see off holders Germany, the nation who beat the Selecao 7-1 in the semi-final on home soil in 2014. Die Mannschaft will again be in the mix, reaching the final four, but both France and Spain are capable of ending a German bid to retain the trophy.

Of all the big-name players competing in Russia, Cristiano Ronaldo will use possibly his last World Cup to finally dominate on the international stage. The 33-year-old is likely to finish as the top goalscorer if he carries his club form with Real Madrid into the tournament.

Brazil to Win

Brazil are the team to beat so long as Neymar is fit. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been nursing a foot injury since February, yet he is the player who adds a flourish to an already-loaded forward line.

Michel Spingler/Associated Press

Premier League trio Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus and Willian help make up Brazil's enviable list of match-winning forwards. They can expect quality supply from Barcelona ace Philippe Coutinho and Manchester City's Fernandinho.

Meanwhile, the presence of Real Madrid holding player Casemiro in front of the back four will ensure this side is tougher to break down than four years ago.

Spain to Reach the Final

Like Brazil, Spain boast a deep contingent of playmakers in midfield. Real duo Isco and Marco Asensio are joined by Atletico Madrid pair Koke and Saul Niguez.

Yet the leading light is still 32-year-old Manchester City maestro David Silva. His eye for a pass remains as keen as ever, while his ability to pop up with crucial goals is also undiminished.

TF-Images/Getty Images

The question mark over this Spain squad is up front. Diego Costa can lead the line, but there are precious few options behind him, especially after Alvaro Morata has struggled during his debut season with Chelsea.

Despite any possible problems up top, Spain's ability to keep the ball and get goals from midfield will be enough to see La Roja into the final.

Ronaldo will Win the Golden Boot

He's never quite owned a World Cup the way he should, but this year is Ronaldo's best chance to do that. The powerhouse forward has gotten better in front of goal as he's gotten older.

Ronaldo is now a ruthless finisher whose movement is superior to any attacker on the planet. His timing in the box, as well as the sense of occasion that's allowed him to dominate the UEFA Champions League in recent years, will see Ronaldo score for fun in Russia.

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

He will also be helped by a superb midfield being regenerated by young stars Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes. Silva, 23, is as technically accomplished as any passer at the tournament, so the Manchester City playmaker will create ample chances for Ronaldo to profit from.

The ability of Sporting Lisbon star Fernandes, also 23, to make late runs beyond the front will take markers away from Ronaldo. Everything is in place for arguably the premier player of his generation to enjoy his best World Cup.