Astros' George Springer Exits vs. Dodgers After Suffering Thumb Injury on Slide

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer suffered a thumb injury during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Brian McTaggart of The Athletic, Springer left the contest with an athletic trainer and was grabbing his left-hand area following a slide. McTaggart then noted the injury was deemed left thumb discomfort.

Springer has come into his own for the Astros over the past couple of years. In 2017, he earned his first All-Star Game selection, won a Silver Slugger Award and was named World Series MVP. He's already added to his list of accomplishments this year with a 6-for-6 performance against the Oakland Athletics.

The 28-year-old Connecticut native has also remained mostly durable during his rise. He played at least 140 games in each of the past two seasons, including all 162 in 2016. He most recently missed time after suffering a back injury in late June.

If the latest ailment forces him back out of the lineup, Tony Kemp should see the biggest uptick in playing time in center. The Astros would also likely rely on Jake Marisnick to provide some extra depth in the outfield for the time being.

Ultimately, Houston features ample offensive firepower, so it shouldn't see a massive drop-off as long as Springer's absence is a short one. A more significant stint on the disabled list could force some lineup juggling to find a new permanent leadoff hitter.