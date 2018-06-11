World Cup Bracket 2018: Printable Sheet to Track Your Predictions

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday as tournament hosts Russia face Saudi Arabia in their opening Group A fixture, beginning one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year.

Thirty-two teams from five confederations will battle for the right to be crowned the best on the planet, and predicting a World Cup winner can often prove as tumultuous as tracking the progress of your favourite team.

But, nonetheless, fans will try to determine which team will make their way to the end of football's greatest pilgrimage, with Germany seeking to win back-to-back world titles in Russia.

The last team to manage that feat was Brazil in 1958 and 1962, but the added pressure of a title defence may undo Germany's campaign to successfully defend their crown.

Charting a path to the final and predicting the champion is half the fun, and the Mirror's Jon Livesey provided a printable World Cup bracket sheet in time for the summer trip to Russia.

2018 World Cup Groups

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Croatia, Nigeria Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia



Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, Korea Republic



Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

England Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

Teams to Watch

Belgium

Belgium have gradually assembled a squad of genuinely world-class stars in recent years, and you get the sense 2018 is the chance they must take if they're to make the most of a golden generation.

The first challenge for Roberto Martinez's men will be to dispose of their biggest rivals in Group G, England, who haven't been given a grand assessment by sections of the Belgian media, per reporter David Coverdale:

With Panama and Tunisia likely to be also-rans in the pool, it leaves first place to be decided between England and Belgium, but The Times' James Gheerbrant noted evidence to suggest Belgium should be wary:

Topping Group G would give Belgium a round-of-16 meeting with the runner-up of a weak-looking Group H before potential meetings with Brazil, Portugal or France in the quarter and semi-finals.

All things considered, in-form Belgium have landed on the preferable half of the draw—the opposite to reigning champions Germany—and it wouldn't be a shock if 2018 was the year they beat their all-time best finish of fourth.

Argentina

The setting has changed, but the same questions surround Argentina this summer and whether Lionel Messi can lead them to the top prize in football in what will likely be his last participation at a World Cup.

Messi can decide games by himself, which was demonstrated during La Albiceleste's run to second place in Brazil four years ago, and Peter Coates illustrated some of those tide-turning tendencies:

Argentina again face Nigeria in Russia, this time in Group D. They'll be hopeful of beating the Super Eagles, as well as Croatia and Iceland, to first place before launching a title charge with Messi.

The Barcelona maestro will be turning 35 when Qatar 2022 rolls around, but he's in his prime now and continues to dictate fixtures of the highest importance, per ESPN Stats & Info:

The emotion of what could be Messi's last tournament won't drive the team to victory alone, but it's a rare source of motivation upon which they could capitalise.

Germany

Last and most obviously among teams to watch at the World Cup is Germany, who lead the FIFA rankings entering their title defence and will still be viewed as a juggernaut in need of slaying by their peers.

Die Mannschaft have looked somewhat vulnerable of late and recently went on a streak of five games without a win, leading former international Dietmar Hamann to question their chances:

Manager Joachim Low has a tendency to experiment when the stakes are lower, which has impacted results.

They sit among that upper echelon of international forces one would back against almost any international superpower on their day, and standing up to the mental aspect of these tournaments is their strong suit.