5-Star CB Prospect Andrew Booth Commits to Clemson over Georgia, Auburn

Credit: 247Sports

The Clemson Tigers have landed one of the top defensive players in the 2019 class in cornerback Andrew Booth.

The Georgia native announced his commitment Monday on Twitter:



Booth is a 5-star recruit and the No. 3 cornerback in the class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the No. 24 player overall.

At 6'1" and 188 pounds, he has great size for the position to help him handle the transition to the next level. If he continues to add strength, he will be capable of defending any receiver.

However, perhaps his best attribute is his ability to make plays on the ball.

As someone who also sees time at receiver, Booth does a good job of going up to get the ball and creating turnovers with consistency. He has solid hands and the athleticism to take an interception to the house on any play.

"College coaches just like my swag, just how I play the position," Booth said, per Benjamin Wolk of SEC Country. "I don't play it like any other corner. We play different. I step out different. I'm not afraid of anybody, but God, of course. It's that confidence I step out with every night. They like my personality, my physicality, how I play the DB position, my football smarts."

This led to dozens of offers, including from much of the SEC, ACC and Big Ten.

He ended up choosing Clemson, a team that had the No. 4 defense in the country last season.

The Tigers have developed several top cornerbacks in recent years, including NFL draft picks Cordrea Tankersley and Mackensie Alexander.

Although he might have to fight his way up the depth chart, Booth will hope to be the next in line to keep the team in the national title picture for years to come.