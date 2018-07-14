Shabazz Napier Reportedly Agrees to 2-Year Contract with Nets

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Shabazz Napier is on the move again after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Napier became an unrestricted free agent after the Portland Trail Blazers declined to make him a qualifying offer.

In four NBA seasons, Napier has moved around a lot. The Miami Heat drafted him 24th overall in 2014 after he was the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four when he led the University of Connecticut to a national championship.

Napier's stock was at an all-time high after that NCAA tournament run, as LeBron James, who was in his final months with the Heat before signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, became one of his biggest supporters:

Napier even acknowledged in February that James' tweet was something that hovered over his career for a long time.

"To everyone else, it was big. Whenever he says something, it's big. And that's because of the impact he has," Napier told reporters. "But, to me as a person, I always try to live in the moment. I don't look at it as, 'Oh, this guy's said my name.' He doesn't make that big of an impact on my life."

The Heat traded Napier after his rookie season to the Orlando Magic, where he spent one year before being sent to the Trail Blazers.

Last season was the best of Napier's career. The 27-year-old averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 74 games.



Coming off that showing, Napier cashed in at the perfect time. He's developed into a solid role player who can come off the bench and run the point for a playoff team.

The Nets found an excellent under-the-radar point guard who can shoot and pass.