Report: Terrell Edmunds, Steelers Agree to 4-Year, $10.8 Million Rookie Contract

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers and safety Terrell Edmunds agreed to a four-year rookie-scale contract Tuesday that will pay him $10.8 million guaranteed with a $6 million signing bonus, according to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Edmunds was the Steelers' first-round pick out of Virginia Tech. His contract, as is standard, calls for a team option for a fifth season. The option is guaranteed for injury only and will have to be picked up before Edmunds' fourth season.

After playing linebacker and moving around the field during his first two seasons, Edmunds settled in at safety in 2017. He recorded 61 tackles and two interceptions while emerging as one of the more well-rounded safeties in college football.

Terrell and his brother Tremaine became the first brothers drafted in the first round of the same NFL draft.

"It's a blessing for my family. It's a blessing for my city. It's a blessing for my school," Terrell told ESPN (h/t The Roanoke Times) on draft day. "I'm thankful to everyone who's supported us along the way."

The Steelers had injured linebacker Ryan Shazier on hand to present Edmunds with his jersey on draft day.

"You saw Ryan Shazier take some very inspirational steps," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said. "That's a huge lift, for not only him, but for us. To see where he's come from to where he is and knowing where he might be able to go, it's beyond inspirational. It's just exciting. It's really exciting for him."

Edmunds could get a chance to start in 2018, though the Steelers have a habit of bringing younger defensive players along more slowly.