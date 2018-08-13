Roquan Smith, Bears Reportedly Agree to Contract; Final Rookie to Sign Deal

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith agreed to his rookie contract on Monday, ending a lengthy holdout, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The two sides are still "finalizing the language," per Rapoport.

The Bears selected Smith with the No. 8 overall pick, and the Georgia standout is expected to make an instant impact, despite missing the entire duration of training camp.

"Smith could be a contender to lead the NFL in tackles as a rookie," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. noted (h/t Larry Mayer of ChicagoBears.com). "Just look at the NFL's leading tacklers from 2017. They're all three-down middle linebackers who never have to leave the field. That's Smith, who will slot in next to Danny Trevathan to form a speedy and physical duo."

ESPN's Matt Bowen agreed.

"It's one of my favorite picks in the draft," he wrote. "The Bears filled a need, and they got the best player on the board at the same time. I really didn't think Smith was going to be there at No. 8. That's an excellent pick and a guy [Vic] Fangio should love to coach. He plays at a different speed against everyone else on film."

Smith was brilliant for Georgia in 2017, registering 137 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. The Bears are hoping that translates to the NFL game.

"Our scouts had been pounding the table for this guy for a long time," general manager Ryan Pace told Bob LeGere of the Daily Herald. "I remember (director of college scouting) Mark Sadowski, during the season talking about him then. His name's come up a ton, and then, once you meet him, it just kind of cements it for you. He's just a special person and a special player."

In Smith, Kyle Fuller, Leonard Floyd, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Jonathan Bullard, the Bears are building the foundation of an impressive young defense. A lot of attention was paid to the offensive side of the ball this offseason, as the team added playmakers for Mitchell Trubisky like Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Trey Burton, but the defense has the potential to be the team's strength this year.

And Smith has the potential to be the leader of that defense for the next decade.