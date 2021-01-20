    Kings' Hassan Whiteside Day-to-Day After Undergoing MRI on Hip Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2021

    Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside (20) reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Hector Amezcua)
    Hector Amezcua/Associated Press

    Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside has been diagnosed with a left hip flexor strain after undergoing an MRI, the team announced Wednesday. 

    Whiteside will be listed as day-to-day moving forward. There is no specific timetable for his return. 

    The 31-year-old arrived in Sacramento after a season with the Portland Trail Blazers that saw him average 15.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and a league-best 2.9 blocks per game. 

    In nine appearances so far this season, Whiteside has posted 6.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.1 blocks a night while averaging a modest 12.7 minutes per game off the bench. 

    Richaun Holmes will continue to carry the load for the Kings at center, but Sacramento isn't in great shape in the frontcourt with Marvin Bagley III also banged up after suffering a wrist injury. 

