Kings' Hassan Whiteside Day-to-Day After Undergoing MRI on Hip Injury

Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside has been diagnosed with a left hip flexor strain after undergoing an MRI, the team announced Wednesday.

Whiteside will be listed as day-to-day moving forward. There is no specific timetable for his return.

The 31-year-old arrived in Sacramento after a season with the Portland Trail Blazers that saw him average 15.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and a league-best 2.9 blocks per game.

In nine appearances so far this season, Whiteside has posted 6.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.1 blocks a night while averaging a modest 12.7 minutes per game off the bench.

Richaun Holmes will continue to carry the load for the Kings at center, but Sacramento isn't in great shape in the frontcourt with Marvin Bagley III also banged up after suffering a wrist injury.