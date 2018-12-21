Yasiel Puig Thanks Dodgers After Trade to Reds in Instagram Post

John McCoy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have said goodbye to two of their biggest stars from this decade.

The two-time defending National League champions announced Friday they traded outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, along with pitcher Alex Wood and catcher Kyle Farmer, to the Cincinnati Reds for Homer Bailey and minor leaguers Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray.

Following the trade, Puig posted a goodbye message to Los Angeles on Instagram:

The Dodgers shared their own farewell messages to Kemp and Puig:

Getting traded is nothing new for the 34-year-old Kemp, who played for Los Angeles from 2006 through 2014 before being dealt to the San Diego Padres.

The Padres traded him to the Braves during the 2016 season before Atlanta traded him back to the Dodgers after 2017.

Kemp started his career as a power and speed threat, swiping 128 bases and drilling 111 home runs from 2008 through 2011.

Puig has spent his entire career with the Dodgers after signing a seven-year, $42 million deal following his defection from Cuba in 2012. An All-Star in 2014, the 28-year-old hit .279/.353/.478 over the past six seasons.

Even though both players are leaving the Dodgers perhaps sooner than they would have preferred, they enjoyed their share of individual and team success. Kemp appeared in his first World Series last season.

Puig's three-run homer in Game 7 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers sealed Los Angeles' second straight National League title.