Dustin Pedroia Returns to Red Sox's 10-Day DL with Knee Injury

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox placed veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list Saturday retroactive to May 30 due to inflammation in his surgically repaired left knee.

After missing the start of the season, Pedroia returned to action last weekend and hit .091 in three games before returning to the DL.

Pedroia had knee surgery in October 2017 and was expected to miss seven months at the time. He also spent time on the disabled list during the 2017 campaign and played in 105 games for the eventual American League East champions.

He slashed a solid .293/.369/.392 last year but hit only seven home runs while driving in 62. It was a notable drop in his power totals after he connected on 15 home runs and posted a slugging percentage of .449 in 2016.

Pedroia has been a driving factor in Boston's success throughout his career. He's a four-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glover, the 2007 American League Rookie of the Year, the 2008 AL MVP and a two-time World Series winner.

The Red Sox do have other pieces to help shoulder the load while Pedroia is sidelined. Look for the combination of Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt to see additional time at second base.

Both Nunez and Holt are versatile enough to play across the infield, so manager Alex Cora will still have options in his lineup until Pedroia returns.

Pedroia's latest stint on the DL comes at an inopportune time, however, since Boston also placed outfielder Mookie Betts on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a left abdominal strain.

Despite their injury woes, the Red Sox entered play Saturday first in the AL East with a 39-19 record, putting them a half-game ahead of the New York Yankees.