Pete Carroll, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to New Multiyear Contract

Don Feria/Associated Press

Putting an end to any uncertainty about his immediate future, Pete Carroll will remain head coach of the Seattle Seahawks after the two sides agreed to a multiyear contract extension.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal, which was signed "long before" Sunday's Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills but kept quiet by the organization, is expected to run through the 2025 NFL season.

The Seahawks last extended Carroll's contract in December 2018, which tied him to the organization through 2021. He has a chance to become the oldest head coach in NFL history if he remains on the job for three more years.

George Halas was 72 years old when he retired as head coach of the Chicago Bears after the 1967 season.

It's not hard to figure out why Carroll would want to remain head coach of the Seahawks. He's led the organization to eight straight winning seasons entering 2020 and has made the playoffs eight times in the past 10 years.

The Seahawks are once again among the best teams in the NFC, sitting atop the conference with a 6-1 record heading into Sunday's clash with the 6-2 Bills. Russell Wilson has established himself as arguably the best quarterback in the league outside of Patrick Mahomes.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Seattle made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2014 and 2015 under Carroll. The team defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII. He's the franchise's all-time leader with 106 regular-season wins and 10 playoff wins.

In addition to Seattle, Carroll previously served as head coach of the New York Jets and New England Patriots. His career record reads 139-91-1 in 15 years with those three teams.

Carroll is the most successful coach in Seahawks history. He's established himself as one of the best coaches in the league, making his contract extension an easy decision for a franchise trying to remain among the cream of the crop in the NFL.