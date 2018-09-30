O.J. Howard Ruled Out vs. Bears with Knee Injury Amid Blowout

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, according to Scott Smith of the team's official site.



Howard was questionable to return to the game but was subsequently ruled out, per Smith. The Bears led 45-3 late in the third quarter.

The 23-year-old suffered an ankle injury during a 2017 contest against the Atlanta Falcons and finished that season with 26 catches for 432 yards and six touchdowns. He has followed up with 11 receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Alabama product has flashed the potential that enticed the Buccaneers to use the 19th overall pick on him in the 2017 draft, and he figures to build on it as his career progresses.

The 6'6" Howard poses a matchup problem for opposing defenses because his athleticism is too much for many linebackers to handle and his physicality overwhelms plenty of safeties.

Tampa Bay could use him back and healthy, but it does have other options until he returns.

Look for Cameron Brate, Antony Auclair and Alan Cross to get additional playing time if Howard is forced to miss significant action.