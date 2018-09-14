Davante Adams Questionable to Play Week 2 vs. Vikings Due to Shoulder Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2018

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers runs a route in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings due to a shoulder injury, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Adams missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday after injuring his shoulder in Week 1.

Adams suffered multiple setbacks last year, including a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit from Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis. He was also taken off on a stretcher following a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit from Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan.

When healthy, Adams is one of the most important pieces of the Green Bay offense. He tallied a career-high 997 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches in 2016 as he developed a rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and followed up with 885 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2017.

He had five receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown in a 24-23 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

Look for the Packers to turn toward the combination of Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison at wide receiver while Adams is out. Tight end Jimmy Graham figures to see additional targets as well considering Adams' role as a go-to receiver in the offense.

While those pieces can keep Green Bay afloat, it is difficult to envision this team delivering on Super Bowl hopes if Adams doesn't return to his position as a primary playmaker.

