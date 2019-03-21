Tim Hardaway Jr. Out for Season After Leg Injury Diagnosed as Stress Reaction

Glenn James/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. has been shut down for the remainder of the season as the team will allow him to rest to let the stress reaction in his leg heal, according to Mavs.com's Eddie Sefko.

This is another setback for Hardaway after he missed time last season as a member of the New York Knicks with a stress injury in his leg.

New York signed Hardaway after he impressed in 2016-17 for the Atlanta Hawks with 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He was better in his first season with New York, posting 17.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists a night, but it traded him away in part of the package that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks.

Hardaway is averaging 18.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 2018-19, including 15.5 points per game in 19 appearances for Dallas.

The Mavericks are at least accustomed to playing without him seeing how he was a trade addition. They will need to rely on the combination of Dorian Finney-Smith, Jalen Brunson, Justin Jackson and Courtney Lee on the wing following this latest setback.

Still, Hardaway is a dangerous perimeter scorer who makes the offense more formidable when healthy.