Jalen Ramsey Dealing with Knee Injury, Doug Marrone Has 'High Level' of Concern

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 12: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a play in the second half of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Field on November 12, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)
Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey appeared on the team's injury report Wednesday with a knee setback and was not expected to practice.

Head coach Doug Marrone told reporters he had "a high level of concern" that Ramsey will miss Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ramsey quickly established himself as a defensive cornerstone for the Jags after the team selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft. He tallied 65 combined tackles, 14 passes defended and two interceptions as a rookie, and Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 2 cornerback in the NFL in 2017.

The 24-year-old Florida State product has also showcased durability since making the NFL jump. He played all 16 regular-season games during his debut year. He suffered a hand injury last season but didn't miss any contests.

If the rising star is forced to miss game action, D.J. Hayden should get the first chance to enter the starting lineup opposite A.J. Bouye. Tyler Patmon and Tre Herndon may also receive an uptick in playing time at cornerback in certain defensive packages.

Ramsey has shown signs of becoming one of the top corners in the league, so replacing him will be an uphill battle for the Jacksonville staff. Expect the team's defense to take a hit unless he can return soon.

