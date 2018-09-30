Report: Jahlil Okafor to Undergo X-Ray on Ankle Injury After Leaving on Crutches

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's preseason game against the Chicago Bulls.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Okafor was scheduled to undergo an X-ray and MRI on the ankle after he left the United Center with crutches.

Okafor's career has been a roller-coaster ride over the past few years. Ever since he was selected third overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2015 draft, the big man has battled off-court troubles, a torn meniscus and an inability to stay on the floor because of a throwback skill set on offense and diminishing defensive capabilities.

That held true last season with the Brooklyn Nets when Okafor averaged 6.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.6 minutes a night across 26 total appearances.

Okafor proceeded to latch on with the Pelicans as a free agent, although his two-year deal only included $50,000 guaranteed.

Okafor is now likely operating in a reserve capacity behind Anthony Davis and Julius Randle on his new team.

Given his rather small role, the Pelicans should be able to plug along just fine in his absence.