T.Y. Hilton Expected to Re-Sign with Colts on Reported 1-Year, $10M Contract

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

T.Y. Hilton is expected to remain with the Indianapolis Colts after agreeing to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The receiver will play his 10th year with the organization in 2021 after Wednesday's reported agreement, which will be worth up to $10 million with $8 million guaranteed, per Schefter.

According to The Athletic's Stephen Holder, Hilton had a larger offer on the table but turned it down to return to the Colts. Holder specified the offer was not from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hilton led the Colts with 762 receiving yards last season on 56 catches, with most of his production coming toward the end of the year. He had 435 yards and all five of his touchdowns in his final six regular-season games.

It was an improvement from the 2019 campaign where he set new lows in catches (45) and receiving yards (501).

He missed six games that year due to injury after missing just four in his first seven years combined. Efficiency was also a problem while connecting with quarterback Jacoby Brissett, as his yards per catch (11.1) and yards per game (50.1) were the lowest of his career.

Things were better with Philip Rivers in 2020, but he still didn't look like the playmaker he was earlier in his career.

At his best, Hilton was one of the top deep threats in the NFL with four Pro Bowl selections and over 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first seven seasons. He led the league with 1,448 receiving yards in 2016.

Even with some struggles the past two years, he is still among the top active players with 15.4 yards per catch in his career.

The 31-year-old will continue to help the Colts passing attack while providing the team with a much-needed veteran presence offensively. He could also help in the development of young players like Michael Pittman Jr. and give new quarterback Carson Wentz a reliable option in 2021.