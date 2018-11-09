Report: Joe Flacco May Need Hip Surgery; Lamar Jackson Preparing to Start

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is reportedly dealing with a hip injury that could sideline him beyond the team's Week 10 bye.

According to CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora, Flacco is "seeking medical opinions," including surgery, "prolonged rest" or possibly playing through the ailment.

Flacco has been among the most durable quarterbacks in the NFL since his rookie campaign in 2008. It wasn't until the 2015 season that he missed his first game due to a torn ACL.

The former first-round pick out of Delaware bounced back to start all 16 games for Baltimore in 2016 and 2017, and he entered this season with 154 career starts.

Flacco has had an up-and-down career, but the past few years have largely been a struggle.

His play dipped over the last three seasons, including the 2017 campaign, when he finished with just 3,141 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 13 picks.

This year, he has completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,465 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions through nine games.

If Flacco can't play in Week 11's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, first-round pick Lamar Jackson figures to take over.

According to La Canfora, the Ravens "have been ramping up" Jackson amid the team's need for a more explosive offense.

The Ravens also have veteran Robert Griffin III in tow as their third-string signal-caller.