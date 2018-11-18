Corey Davis, Dion Lewis, More Fantasy Outlook After Marcus Mariota's Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 25: Corey Davis #84 of the Tennessee Titans in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game on August 25, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The spotlight could be on Blaine Gabbert after Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota once again was removed from a game Sunday because of an elbow injury.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said after the loss to the Indianapolis Colts that Mariota was OK, per Turron Davenport of ESPN. This provides encouragement that the quarterback will be able to return Week 12 against the Houston Texans, but his future remains up in the air.

If he is forced to miss more time, Mariota's injury is likely to be bad news for fantasy football owners who have any Titans receiver on their squads, as well as running back Dion Lewis. The prospect of Gabbert is a grim one for fans and fantasy owners alike.

The progress Corey Davis has made in his sophomore season will be on hold until Mariota returns.

The 2017 first-round pick had a disappointing rookie season. He battled a hamstring injury early in the year and finished with 34 receptions for 375 yards.

Through 10 games in 2018, Davis has caught 45 passes for 606 yards and two touchdowns.

Even with a healthy Mariota, Davis was far from a sure thing as a fantasy prospect. Take Mariota out of the mix and Davis isn't coming off your bench anytime soon.

Looking to the backfield, removing Lewis from the starting lineup should be a consideration as well since much of his fantasy production comes from his receiving.

Derrick Henry may not be playing that well, but he continues to split carries with Lewis. Especially in point-per-reception leagues, Lewis' running numbers alone won't be enough to sustain a RB2 or flex designation.

That would change if Tennessee makes Lewis its clear No. 1 option on the ground.

Outside of Davis and Lewis, the pickings get pretty slim from a fantasy perspective.

If you put their numbers together, Tajae Sharpe and Taywan Taylor still wouldn't have made much of a fantasy impact this season. Sharpe has 26 receptions for 259 yards and two touchdowns, while Taylor has caught 21 passes for 214 yards and a score, and both are facing injuries of their own. 

Don't bother with either player until one of them has a big game or two, and even then you'd wonder whether they can maintain that for the rest of the season.

