Jets Rumors: RB Elijah McGuire out 3-6 Weeks After Surgery for Foot Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2018

New York Jets Elijah McGuire runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire will reportedly be out for three to six weeks after breaking his foot and undergoing surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Jets selected McGuire with a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana-Lafayette in 2017, and he responded with 315 rushing yards and a touchdown in his rookie campaign.

McGuire's potential was clear in college when he topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his final three years for the Ragin' Cajuns and also contributed in the passing attack with 10 touchdown receptions during his collegiate career.

At running back, the Jets still have the one-two combination of Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell. McGuire came into the season expected to serve as the team's third-string back, so the injury won't shake up the depth chart too much.

His injury will open the door for Thomas Rawls and Trenton Cannon to see more touches in training camp, however, as they battle for a roster spot.

Related

    Who's Talk of Every Team's Offseason So Far?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who's Talk of Every Team's Offseason So Far?

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Bridgewater the Biggest Winner with Darnold Absent

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Bridgewater the Biggest Winner with Darnold Absent

    Spencer Aber
    via Jets Wire

    Ex-Giants RB Orleans Darkwa visits Jets

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Ex-Giants RB Orleans Darkwa visits Jets

    Gary Phillips
    via Jets Wire

    Which Jets RB Could Take Advantage of McGuire's Injury?

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Which Jets RB Could Take Advantage of McGuire's Injury?

    NJ.com
    via NJ.com