Jets Rumors: RB Elijah McGuire out 3-6 Weeks After Surgery for Foot Injury

New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire will reportedly be out for three to six weeks after breaking his foot and undergoing surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Jets selected McGuire with a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana-Lafayette in 2017, and he responded with 315 rushing yards and a touchdown in his rookie campaign.

McGuire's potential was clear in college when he topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his final three years for the Ragin' Cajuns and also contributed in the passing attack with 10 touchdown receptions during his collegiate career.

At running back, the Jets still have the one-two combination of Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell. McGuire came into the season expected to serve as the team's third-string back, so the injury won't shake up the depth chart too much.

His injury will open the door for Thomas Rawls and Trenton Cannon to see more touches in training camp, however, as they battle for a roster spot.