Randall Cobb Wearing Protective Boot for Ankle Injury; No Concern for Opener

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb is dealing with an ankle injury but there is reportedly no concern about his available for the start of the 2018 season, according to Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

The 27-year-old was seen in a walking boot Monday, and sources said he might be eased back into action during training camp.

Cobb has seen his productivity decrease significantly in recent years from when he was one of the most dynamic receivers in the game. He went to the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season with 1,287 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

He finished last season with just 653 receiving yards and four touchdowns despite playing 15 games and starting 14.

Even without elite numbers, though he remains a key part of one of the top passing attacks in the league.

Green Bay will certainly feel Cobb's absence if he is forced to miss an extended period of time, although there are fortunately several players who can pick up the slack offensively.

Davante Adams will remain the go-to option on the outside, but look for rookies J'Mon Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to earn more snaps with Cobb unavailable.