Michael Johnson Ruled out After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael Johnson suffered a knee injury that caused him to leave Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun.

Sam Hubbard replaced him in the lineup, while Jordan Willis could also see extra playing time while the starter is unavailable.

Johnson has been one of the most durable players in the NFL over his career, especially for such a physical position on the defensive line. He only missed four games in his first nine seasons in the league, missing one game last season after suffering a concussion.

While his production has been up-and-down during this stretch, he remains a key contributor on the Bengals defense.

The 31-year-old had one tackle in the Week 1 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

With several young players capable of picking up the slack, Cincinnati should be able to handle this loss even if it forces him to miss more time.