Trae Waynes Won't Return vs. Rams After Suffering Concussion

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes was ruled out for the second half of Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams after he suffered a concussion.

The 26-year-old has been durable during the early portion of his career, missing just two games in his first three seasons in the league since the Vikings drafted him with the No. 11 overall pick in 2015.

Losing him for significant time would be a difficult setback for the Minnesota secondary after his development into one of its most important contributors. He tallied the first three interceptions of his career in 2016 while also tallying 50 combined tackles and followed with 65 combined tackles and two interceptions in 2017.

Waynes entered Thursday with eight tackles and a pair of pass breakups over the Vikings' first three games.

Fortunately for the Vikings, they still have a handful of other cornerbacks to shoulder more of the load while he is out. Xavier Rhodes will remain in his primary role, while the combination of Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes can fill in for Waynes.

Still, the Vikings could use their promising corner back and healthy as they challenge the Green Bay Packers and others in the NFC North.