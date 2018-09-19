Brandon Knight Out 'Some Time' After Surgery on Knee Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets' backcourt depth has taken a temporary hit, as Brandon Knight recently underwent surgery on his left knee.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news Wednesday, noting the surgery was a "clean up" that will cost Knight "some time."

Injuries have become an unfortunate theme of Knight's career. He missed at least 19 games in each season from 2014-15 through 2016-17, and his 2017-18 season ended before it ever got started when he tore his ACL in July.

After spending the past three seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Knight was traded to the Rockets in August as part of the Ryan Anderson deal. When healthy, he's poised to fight for playing time as part of a loaded backcourt that also includes reigning NBA MVP James Harden and nine-time All-Star Chris Paul.

Knight connected on 38.9 percent of his three-point attempts in 2014-15 and has a 35.7 percent career mark across six seasons, which makes him a good fit for head coach Mike D'Antoni's offensive system.

Because of the pieces Houston already has in place, losing Knight won't significantly weaken the team. Michael-Carter Williams will back up Paul at the point for the time being.