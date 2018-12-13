Mike Williams', Tyrell Williams' Fantasy Playoff Stocks After Keenan Allen Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers announced wide receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hip injury, which is a blow for his team but could represent an opportunity for more fantasy production from his fellow pass-catchers.

Allen suffered a torn ACL in 2016 and played just one game. If that year was any indication, this setback makes Tyrell Williams at least a flex play in fantasy circles. But the big winner is Mike Williams, who enters WR2 territory.

Here is a breakdown for each.

Tyrell Williams

Williams exploded onto the scene after Allen's injury in 2016 and finished with a team-high 1,059 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches and proved himself as a legitimate fantasy weapon.

While his production dipped to 728 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2017 after Allen returned to health, he figures to assume his spot as Philip Rivers' most-targeted option in the passing game if the veteran misses significant time. Williams had six catches and 71 yards on 12 targets Thursday.

Given his production the last time Allen was out and the fact that he was still a solid option last season while playing alongside the No. 1 receiver, fantasy players fortunate enough to have him on their teams should get him in their lineups in the flex spot.

Mike Williams

While Tyrell Williams seized the spotlight in 2016 after Allen went down, Mike Williams wasn't there to compete for targets. The Chargers selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

He had just 95 receiving yards in 10 games as a rookie and doesn't have the track record to fall back on like his Williams counterpart, but the Clemson product has made an impact this season with 516 receiving yards and seven touchdowns entering play Thursday.

He added to those totals with three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) and 76 receiving yards against the Chiefs.

Williams has a high ceiling for the rest of the season. He will surely see more targets than he has most of the year, and Rivers proved he wouldn't hesitate to look his way after Allen left the AFC West showdown.

Tyrell has the higher floor, but Thursday's showing indicated Mike has the higher ceiling and therefore should be played as a WR2.