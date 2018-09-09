T.J. Yeldon's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Leonard Fournette's Injury

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Leonard Fournette has been a key playmaker for the Jacksonville Jaguars. But with the running back suffering a hamstring injury Sunday, per the New York Post's Paul Schwartz, the team will now turn to fourth-year back T.J. Yeldon to take over the starter's role.

Which leads to one obvious question: Just how productive will Yeldon be for fantasy owners while Fournette is shelved?

Well, probably not very productive at all. Let's review.

For starters, coming into the season Yeldon had rushed for a combined 1,458 yards and five touchdowns in his NFL career, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. Not the sort of output that screams "RB1 candidate!"

He also never seized a starting job that was his for the taking heading into 2017, instead splitting time with Chris Ivory.

And the Jaguars have enough weapons to simply rely more heavily on that facet of the offense if the running game stalls without Fournette in the lineup.

The Jags lost Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns to free agency, and Marqise Lee started this year on injured reserve. But Blake Bortles still has Donte Moncrief and second-round pick D.J. Chark, giving the Jags a threat through the air.

It wouldn't be surprising to see them spread teams out and hope Bortles can return to his 2015 form, when he threw for 4,428 yards and 35 touchdowns.

So the verdict here is that Yeldon probably shouldn't be in lineups until he proves both that he's going to be the feature back with Fournette injured and that he'll be productive in that role. Until then, he should be rostered but kept on your bench in all but the deepest leagues.

Or if you are desperate. But here's hoping you have better options.