Doug Marrone, Tom Coughlin, Dave Caldwell to Return to Jaguars Next Season

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are sticking with Doug Marrone as their head coach.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars do not plan to fire Marrone following a disappointing 5-11 finish to the 2018 season. General manager Dave Caldwell will also return.

Marrone was initially hired on an interim basis after Gus Bradley was canned in December 2016, but he was promoted to a permanent post less than a month later. That move came at the same time Tom Coughlin was named the franchise's new executive vice president.

And with an influx of young talent, Marrone helped transform the Jaguars into one of the league's stingiest defensive teams in 2017. By season's end, they ranked second in scoring defense and total yards allowed and appeared to be scaling a positive trend line after they won their first AFC South title and qualified for the AFC Championship Game.

However, 2018 didn't offer results that were remotely as encouraging.

In all, the Jaguars ranked fifth in opponents scoring at 19.7 points per game—up second from a season ago—and floundered on offense to the tune of a 30th-ranked 16.1 points per game as the franchise remained plagued by inconsistencies under center.

Keeping Marrone in place will help the Jaguars avoid full-scale turnover from an organizational standpoint, but at this point it's clear personnel changes have to be made for the franchise to reach the potential it displayed last season.